Cesc Fabregas has warned Lionel Messi that Ligue 1 is not as easy as it is perceived among other top European leagues

The Spanish midfielder revealed that the French topflight division also have quality players and teams who play aggressive football

PSG boss Mauricio Pochetino is yet to state if the six-time Ballon d'Or winner would be in line to feature against Strasbourg

Lionel Messi had his first training session with his new Paris Saint-Germain teammates and everything is looking like he could make his debut against Strasbourg at the weekend.

However, Messi's ex-Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas has fired a warning to him that he should have the impression that the French League is as easy as people say it is, Marca.

The Monaco captain will be challenging their fiercest rivals PSG this season for honours and he has stated that the league also have quality players and teams.

Cesc Fabregas warned told Lionel Messi that Ligue is not as easy as people say it. Photo by Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce and Antoine Gyori

Fabregas message to Messi

The former Chelsea star told Daily Mail

"Certainly, when PSG don't win the league, everyone sees it as a disaster because they've spent a lot of money.

"Everyone sees it as a one-team league, but in the last five years, Monaco and Lille have broken it.

"It's not as easy as people think, there are very intense, very aggressive teams, with very fast and strong players."

Fabregas on Monaco challenging PSG for Ligue 1 title

Fabregas was then asked if Monaco can win the league despite the arrival of his pal but he was diplomatic in his answer.

"We will try. Who said Lille would win the title last year? They tried and did a good campaign, stuck together and worked hard.

"On paper, yes - they (PSG) are the best team. But that doesn't guarantee anything."

