Lionel Messi intends to focus more on playing for Argentina than PSG ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 34-year-old won the Copa America title in July and would be aiming to lift the World Cup next year

Messi will also be hoping to win the Champions League title for PSG while aiming to set new records during his reign with them

Lionel Messi may have completed a two-year move to Paris Saint Germain this summer, the forward was said to have included a clause in his contract which allows him to miss Ligue 1 games for Argentina call-ups.

The 34-year-old attacker joined the Parisians on a free transfer this summer after his relationship with Barcelona crumbled in a teary press conference last week.

Sources however revealed that the Ligue 1 giants have agreed that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner can leave for Argentina qualifiers, or even friendlies, even when they overlap with French league games, according to Daily Mail quoting TyC Sports.

Lionel Messi during PSG press conference after signing a two-year deal with them. Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Source: Getty Images

After winning the Copa America title a few weeks back, Messi would be aiming to win the FIFA World Cup - the only title he has failed to win in his career.

Messi might be participating in the tournament for the last time in Qatar 2022, hence, the need to focus on his national team.

The 34-year-old will also be focused on setting new records as well as winning his fifth Champions League with PSG after ending his 21-year-old relationship with Barcelona.

Mauricio Pochettino's men reached the final of the competition two years ago but bowed to Bayern Munich 1-0 in the final.

