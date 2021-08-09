Dee Shanell’s biography: age, zodiac sign, name, net worth

Since the start of online content creation, various people have showcased their talents and skills. Dee Shanell has taken advantage of these platforms and is widely known for her self-titled YouTube channel. So what is there to know about her?

Dee Shanell is an American YouTuber who became best known for being a part of the couples YouTube channel Dee & Brandon ENT. Photo: @deeshanell

Dee Shanell's videos are watched by many people worldwide, making her one of the most prominent creators on YouTube. So, who is Dee Shanell? Check out more facts about her that are worth learning.

Profile summary

Dee Shanell's name: Shanell Palmer

Shanell Palmer Nickname: Dee Shanell

Dee Shanell Date of birth: 31st of July, 1989

31st of July, 1989 Age: 32 (as of 2021)

32 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Gender: Female

Female Ethnicity: Black

Black Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Language: English

English Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Partner: Brandon Rashad

Brandon Rashad Instagram: @deeshanell

@deeshanell TikTok: @deeshanell

@deeshanell Occupation: YouTuber

Dee Shanell's bio

What is Dee Shanell's name? Her real name is Shanell Palmer.

She was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, and her nationality is American. She is yet to reveal details of her childhood and upbringing.

How old is Dee Shanell?

A picture of the YouTuber. Photo: @deeshanell

The famous YouTube star was born on the 31st of July, 1989. As of 2021, Dee Shanell's age is 32 years, and her star sign is Leo.

Dee Shanell’s YouTube career

Palmer started her career on YouTube on the 14th of May 2016. She became an instant sensation on the platform, with her first video hitting over 1 million views. In the video, she covers a sensitive topic where she shares her experience of when she first had sexual relations. The video received a good response from fans who also share their experiences in the comment section.

Ever since, she has uploaded about 3800 videos, with most of her content being reactions to other recordings. She also does vlogs and different types of content. So far, her channel has gathered over 709 thousand subscribers and a total of 252 million views.

Personal life

Dee was known to be in a relationship with fellow American YouTube star Brandon Rashad. However, the two are yet to reveal details of how they met and started dating. Sadly the relationship ended in April of 2018 due to unknown reasons.

They had even started a YouTube Channel as a couple named Dee & Brandon ENT, where they posted pranks and cute videos of themselves. But, unfortunately, just as the channel had started to pick momentum, they ended things, and they have deleted all their videos together.

In one of Brandon's videos, the YouTube star reacts to some of their best moments together, and they seemed very happy.

What is Dee Shanell's net worth?

The YouTuber posing for a picture. Photo: @deeshanell

Shanell has gained a lot of popularity on YouTube. Although it is hard to give the exact amount she gets from her videos, Famous Birthdays estimates that she has a net worth of around 1.5 million USD.

Social media presence

Like most YouTubers, Shanell is active on social media, where she mainly promotes her channel. On Instagram, she has gathered an impressive 86.6 thousand followers.

She is also on TikTok, where she reacts to weird videos and has 8.5 thousand followers.

Most of her videos have caught the attention of many people around the world. Dee Shanell has perfected the art of picking topics that will keep her fans on their toes, waiting for more.

