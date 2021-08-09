Lionel Messi is believed to be heading to French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain after his contract with Barcelona could not be renewed

Several sources have linked the Argentine with the French giants, but Messi confirmed that no deal has been agreed yet

Quite a number of PSG supporters have stormed Paris' Le Bourget airport exit waiting for the six-time Ballon d’or winner

Excitement eclipse the whole of Paris as quite a number of PSG supporters have thronged the airport waiting for the arrival of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

The Ligue 1 giants have already completed the signings of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, and Georginio Wijnaldum, all on free transfers, but the summer window is about reaching new heights.

They also signed Achraf Hakimi in a €70 million move from Inter Milan and now they are closing in on a blockbuster deal for six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi poses with his six Ballon d'Or titles.

Source: Getty Images

Several reports have it that Messi has already agreed to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side and despite that the 34-year-old is yet to book his flight, PSG fans are already causing carnage outside Paris' Le Bourget airport, GiveMeSPort reports.

Several videos are spreading online showing a number of fans waiting outside an exit of the airport.

Excitement in France As PSG Supporters Throng Airport Waiting for Barcelona Legend's Arrival

Source: Getty Images

They can be seen screaming Messi’s name while holding flares in scenes which look chaotic.

During his press conference on Sunday, August 8, Messi was asked about his next move and a possibility of joining PSG. He said via BBC:

"It is a possibility (that I join PSG), but I have not agreed anything with anyone. I have got different clubs interested. Nothing is definitive but clearly we are talking to them."

If he joins PSG, they will be able to field a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Messi.

Messi to wear No.19 short at PSG

Reports in France now have it that Messi will take the No.19, a number he wore for Barcelona in 2006 following the departure of Fernando Navarro.

Messi made his debut with the No.30 jersey in the 2005 season and when Ronaldinho left the Camp Nou to AC Milan in 2008 he inherited the famous No.10 shirt.

It is yet to be known is the Catalan club would allow another player to wear Barca's No.10 shirt or retire the short jersey.

Bernado Silva heading to Barcelona to replace Messi?

Legit.ng earlier reported Bernando Silva is reportedly planning to leave Manchester City to join Barcelona this transfer window as reported by The Hard Tackle.

The 26-year-old is willing to force a move away from the Etihad Stadium even if it means he takes a pay cut to achieve his aim.

Silva is currently valued at £45 million despite having a deal with them until 2025 but doesn't seem to appreciate the rotation style of his manager Pep Guardiola.

