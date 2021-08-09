Barcelona has emerged as a possible destination for Man City midfielder Bernando Silva this summer

The Portugal international already seems tired of Pep Guardiola's rotation strategy at Etihad Stadium after joining them from Monaco in 2017

Sources claim Silva is willing to take a pay cut to join the Catalans who appear to be short of manpower in the midfield

Bernando Silva is reportedly planning to leave Manchester City to join Barcelona this transfer window as reported by The Hard Tackle.

The 26-year-old is willing to force a move away from the Etihad Stadium even if it means he takes a pay cut to achieve his aim.

Silva is currently valued at £45 million despite having a deal with them until 2025 but doesn't seem to appreciate the rotation style of his manager Pep Guardiola.

Hence, he is expected to hold a crunch discussion with the Citizens board as regards his future at the club while a move to Camp Nou is seriously considered.

The Portuguese moved to Man City in 2017 after helping Monaco beat Paris Saint Germain to the French League title.

Since moving to England, he has won three Premier Leagues, four EFL Cups among several other silverware, while his game for club and country has also developed greatly.

The publication revealed that the midfielder does not like the rotation strategy of Guardiola and he would consider a move away from City and Barca seem like a possible destination for him.

Midfielders who could leave Barcelona this window

With Messi already gone, Miralem Pjanic declared surplus to requirements and Ilaix Moriba's situation is confusing, the Catalans will be looking to reinforce their midfield.

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman will be left with just Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri if both Pjanic and Moriba leave this summer.

The Dutch tactician doesn't fancy Riqui Puig as a starter in his team after one year in charge of the club despite the youngster showing he can become great too.

This is however one reason the Portuguese playmaker is an option for the Catalans who is willing to take a pay cut at Camp Nou.

