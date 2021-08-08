Lionel Messi is understood to be interested in wearing the No.19 shirt as he prepares to join Paris Saint-Germain

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is familiar with wearing the No.19 shirt both for club and international levels

The 34-year-old has been linked with the French giants after it was conformed Messi will no longer wear Barcelona colours

Lionel Messi will reportedly wear the No.19 jersey after refusing to accept Neymar's No.10 shirt at Paris Saint-Germain, Sport Bible.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner officially said goodbye to Barcelona in a press briefing held at Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old confirmed that he has discussions with PSG after he confirmed he was leaving Barca but nothing has been agreed upon.

Lionel Messi will reportedly wear No.19 if he joins PSG this summer. Photo by Lluis Gene and Jamie Reina

"PSG is a possibility. Yes, at the moment nothing is confirmed with anybody, I have received many calls."

The Argentine captain is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Parisians after ending his 21-year romance with La Blaugrana.

Messi's history with shirt numbers

Reports in France now has it that Messi will take the No.19, a number he wore for Barcelona in 2006 following the departure of Fernando Navarro.

Messi made his debut with the No.30 jersey in the 2005 season and when Ronaldinho left the Camp Nou to AC Milan in 2008 he inherited the famous No.10 shirt.

It is yet to be known is the Catalan club would allow another player to wear Barca's No.10 shirt or retire the short jersey.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi officially confirmed that he will be leaving Barcelona to join another European club as he made a farewell speech at Camp Nou, The Sun.

The 34-year-old spent 21 years with La Blaugrana and won many trophies with the Catalan club until his contract got expired at the end of last season.

The Argentine international who won his first senior trophy for his country in the past month was in tears as he thanked the fans for their hospitality all through his stay with the club.

