P Diddy toasted to the success of Twice as Tall and how it went ahead to win an award at the Grammy

People that were around also raised their glasses as they clinked them to celebrate Burna Boy's massive win

Excited Burna Boy said "Yes o" with a smiling face after his producer said the winning is for Africa

American artiste and producer, P Diddy has celebrated Burna Boy for winning his Twice As Tall album got at the Grammy.

In a video that has gathered many reactions online, P Diddy with a host of others said he will like to toast his Grammy award.

After he said that, he stretched his cup towards Burna Boy's as he screamed "To Africa". In response, the Kilometre crooner said "Yes o".

It was such a lovely moment to watch. Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that Burna Boy is really big.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy, recently extended his generosity to popular dancer, Poco Lee, for the umpteenth time by gifting him several $100 notes.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the obviously excited dancer shared a video of himself hyping the self-styled African giant as he danced.

Poco appeared to have impressed Burna with his hyping skills seeing as the Grammy winner continued to dance happily.

In the short clip, Poco was also heard shading his detractors as he showed off the several $100 bills he got from the music star.

In other news, on Tuesday, August 3, he shared shots of himself giving Burna Boy a stylish haircut. In the snaps, the musician's hairline looks so clean and well-tendered.

From a young man who explored the power of social media to get visibility, he has now turned into a celebrity barber. A look at his Instagram page shows that he has been cutting hair for celebrities.

