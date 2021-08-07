Bernardo Silva could be on his way to Spanish giants Barcelona this summer from Manchester City

The Portugal international is interested in making a move to the Nou Camp and play under Ronaldo Koeman

Manchester City recently signed Jack Grealish in their efforts to do well in the coming League season

Bernardo Silva is reportedly interested in leaving Premier League champions Manchester City and the Portuguese is ready to have talks with Pep Guardiola over move.

This latest development will not be a cheering one for Manchester City fans considering how Bernardo Silva has been impressive for the club since joining them.

According to the report on UK Sun, Bernardo Silva is interested in a move to Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona and wants to force a move to Camp Nou.

Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

The report added that Bernardo Silva's future at the Etihad is in doubt following the arrival of Jack Grealish who is expected to walk his ways into Manchester City's first team.

Silva has told friends he will plead with Guardiola to let him go. The attacker joined City from Monaco in 2017 for around £43m.

He has played 131 times for the club in the Premier League since then and scored 21 times.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Jack Grealish completed a dream move to Manchester City from Aston on a six-year deal valued at around €117.50 million this summer.

The 25-year-old recently returned from the European Championship where he recorded two assists in five appearances for the silver-winning England national team.

Preceding that, he scored seven goals and 12 assists in 27 appearances for his former club across competitions.

The midfielder made 213 appearances during his eight years reign at the Villa Park - scoring 32 goals and assisting 43 in the process.

And the Citizens will be counting on his incredible performances to help them attain the height they failed to reach last campaign.

Source: Legit