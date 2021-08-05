Manchester City seem to have found a replacement for David Silva after landing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa

The six-year deal cost the Premier League champions a staggering €117.50 to achieve this transfer window

Grealish joined Villa in 2011 as a youngster and two years later, he was promoted to their senior team and the rest is history

Jack Grealish has completed a dream move to Manchester City from Aston on a six-year deal valued at around €117.50 million this summer.

The 25-year-old recently returned from the European Championship where he recorded two assists in five appearances for the silver-winning England national team.

Preceding that, he scored seven goals and 12 assists in 27 appearances for his former club across competitions.

Jack Grealish posing with Man City's jersey 10 after signing a six-year deal worth €117.50m. Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder made 213 appearances during his eight years reign at the Villa Park - scoring 32 goals and assisting 43 in the process.

And the Citizens will be counting on his incredible performances to help them attain the height they failed to reach last campaign.

Man City new signing Grealish speaks after completing move

Reacting to his dream move to the Etihad Stadium, the Englishman told Man City website that he was delighted to join the league champions, saying:

“I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. “City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club.

Jack Grealish reacting to his Man City move

The Euro 2020 runner up also added that playing for the club would help him learn things from pep Guardiola, who is the manager of the side. He added:

“Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe.

"To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want. The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing.”

