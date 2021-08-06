Dutch runner Sifan Hassan has inspired people that it doesn't matter how many times they fall, but what matters is how many times they get up and get going

In a video that was shared on Instagram, she could be seen falling down and getting back up during the women's 1,500 meters at the Tokyo Olympics

The Ethiopian-born runner finally finished in the top six despite the fall and would later go on to win gold in the women’s 5,000-metre race

Sifan Hassan who is currently representing the Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympics has inspired many people with her resilient spirit after falling in a race and getting back up to record success.

The Ethiopian-born runner stumbled and fell with roughly 350 meters to go and somehow got back up to not only catch up but win her heat of the women's 1,500 meters in 4:05.17, SI reports.

Sifan Hassan has inspired a lot of people on social media with her success. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA, Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @upworthy, Sifan shocked everyone with her outstanding performance.

She wins gold medal

Sifan proved to the world that she wasn't joking as she went on to win gold medal in the women’s 5,000-metre race.

Many react to the video

@sheilagosheila said:

"I get knocked down but I get up again."

@melissyf commented:

"This is incredible!!! She runs effortlessly. Amazing."

@augustajuul wrote:

"She did that on pure determination."

@samskyarts said:

"What an inspiration to all, if you fall down get back up and get back to where you should be!! Up front like the winner you are."

Source: Legit