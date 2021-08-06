Casey Nezhoda’s biography: age, family, is she still married?

Casey Nezhoda and her husband Rene Nezhoda are well known for appearing on the popular American reality show Storage Wars. Find out more about Casey below.

Here is her bio.

Profile summary

Birth name: Casey Lloyd

Casey Lloyd Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 6, 1974

September 6, 1974 Age: 46 years (as of 2021)

46 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Current residence: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: American

American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Height in centimeters: 168 cm

168 cm Weight in kilograms: 67 Kg

67 Kg Weight in pounds: 147 lbs

147 lbs Eye colour: Blue-green

Blue-green Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Rene Nezhoda

Rene Nezhoda Net worth: $1.5 million

Casey Nezhoda's biography

Casey Nezhoda is an American reality TV star, who together with her husband Rene Nezhoda, achieved recognition in the popular A&E’s series Storage Wars. Moreover, the couple runs a 700-foot thrift store in San Diego.

Here, you can read everything you need to know about the Storage Wars star, entrepreneur, beautiful wife and caring mother.

Casey Nezhoda's age

Casey from Storage Wars was born on September 6, 1974, in San Diego, California, United States. As of 2021, she is 46 years old.

Casey Nezhoda's family

There is no information about her parents. Their names and occupation are unidentified. The only thing that is known is that she is the only girl born in her family.

Religion

Casey Nezhoda is a faithful Christian who thanks God for everything in her life, goes to church, and talks about her beliefs via social media. Moreover, Casey and Rene teach their daughter Tatiana Christian values from an early age.

Career

Casey Nezhoda, together with her husband Rene, gained ground in the A&E network reality TV series Storage Wars.

Rene and Casey Nezhoda first appeared in the fourth season of Storage Wars, called Bargain Hunters, in 2013. At that time, they were just recurring cast members. But after their splendid debut in the show, they became the main cast for the 5th season. They were in the show from 2013 till 2016, and after the fifth season, they left the show.

Interestingly, before Storage Wars, Casey once attempted to get in the American TV industry through ABC’s Celebrity Storage. Unfortunately, the farthest she got on the show was the top 5 out of 200 other competitors.

Apart from this, since 2002, Rene and Casey Nezhoda have run a 700-foot thrift store in San Diego. The outlet is called Bargain Hunters Thrift.

Husband

Casey is blissfully married to Rene Nezhoda. Rene and Casey Nezhoda appeared in season 4 of Storage Wars and then in season 5. Their chemistry and bond were well-received by the media and the public alike.

There is no further information about how they met, but it is known that they have been married for 15 years. They got married in 2006.

It should also be mentioned that Casey Nezhoda's spouse is known for his signature German accent and perfect bargaining skills. Rene's experience in secondhand sales and amiable attitude helped him win the hearts of a huge audience.

The couple has a beautiful daughter Tatiana, born in 2006. Tatiana has once appeared together with her parents in an episode of Storage Wars.

Is Casey Nezhoda still married?

Yes, she is. According to her social media accounts, where she often posts photos with her husband, we can conclude that the couple is living their best, and Rene is a very supportive partner both professionally and on the homefront.

Casey Nezhoda's height and weight

Her height is 5 feet 6 inches or 1.68 meters and she weighs around 147 lbs or 67 kg.

Casey Nezhoda and her spouse Rene Nezhoda are running a successful business and are bringing up a beautiful daughter, Tatiana.

