A man identified as Austin Belcak has further proven that family is everything; he quit his job to be there for his newborn child

Belcak said he started his own business in preparation for his son's birth, and the latter arrived on Saturday, July 31

The elated father took to his social media page to share adorable photos of the little man who has been named Peter Belcak

The young man said he quit his job in preparation for his son's birth. Photo credit: Austin Belcak

He wrote on his page:

"Last Friday was one of the best days of my entire life. Nolan Peter Belcak was born on July 31st at 5:03am! A year ago, I quit my corporate job.

"I left a stable paycheck and 3 months of paternity leave to take my business full time."

He wants to be there for the little man

According to Austin, a lot of people have asked him why he decided to start a business. He said he wants to be there for his son whenever he needs him.

In his words:

"I want to be there for every moment. His first steps. His first words. To help with homework. When he asks his first partner on a date.

"I want to teach him that being a “man” is about being kind. It’s talking about your emotions and treating others the way you want to be treated."

Austin said he wants to support Peter in whatever he’s passionate about, adding that he wants him to know that life isn’t all about money, promotions or the number of hours one works.

According to the man, he will let his son know that life is about spending time with people one loves and making an impact on others.

Taking time off to support his wife

Austin said he is taking some time off for paternity leave.

In his words:

"I’m going to focus on supporting Lily (she’s doing the hard work!) and hanging out with Nolan."

