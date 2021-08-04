Two physically-challenged men have caused massive commotion on social media following the 'stunt' they pulled on a busy road

The men were captured in a trending video on wheelchairs and hanging on to a moving vehicle from its rear

Social media users have expressed surprise that the men seemed not to care for their lives with their action

If taking risk at the expense of one's life was a personality, it would take the form of two physically-challenged men who braved a risky odd on a busy road with their shocking act.

In the short video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, the men on wheelchairs clung to the rear of a vehicle in motion.

In what is surprising to social media users, the men sat comfortably and showed no sign of fear as the vehicle sped.

What is still a mystery is how they manage to attach themselves to a moving vehicle. It is not also clear if the bus driver was aware of the stunt they pulled with his vehicle.

The incident was said to have taken place somewhere in Accra, Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians feared for their safety

@wisdomcounsellin commented:

"Moral Lesson: sometimes you just have to tag along what is already moving."

@jerikidd_ wrote:

"That’s extremely dangerous but cool and spiced with sadness."

@derrick_nnaji said:

"The person making a video should have stopped them and help them than making a video."

@jullspark remarked:

"May healing happen one person will walk in this process."

@alvira_vows reacted:

"So if they by mistake and gets an accident to add to the one already on ground, they will say is their enemies."

