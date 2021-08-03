American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather takes to Instagram to pepper his fans with a stack of dollars

The retired boxer shared the image on his page with close to 27 million followers

Mayweather recently stepped into the rings against Paul Logan in an exhibition fight that ended in a stalemate

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has once again taken time out to show off his wealth on social media.

The 44-year-old who won all 50 bouts before hanging his gloves had a stack of $100 notes while he was probably trying to ensure it was complete.

Despite retiring in August 2017, the 'moneyman' remains one of the richest sportsmen in the world with a value of about $450 million.

Floyd Mayweather showing off his wealth on his Instagram page. Credit - @floydmayweather

He also owns a chain of investments all across the United States while he boasts of a fleet of exotic cars.

The retired boxer also shared a post of himself taking a road jog earlier today with his teammates coming behind him with bicycles.

Mayweather stepped into the rings once again to battle YouTuber Paul Logan in an exhibition fight that ended in a stalemate.

Mayweather shows off exotic cars

Legit.ng earlier reported undefeated retired boxer Floyd Mayweather has stunned his followers on Instagram having posted a picture of himself posed by his Lamborghini and Ferrari rides.

As of 2021, the 44-year-old who is one of the richest sports personalities is worth $450 million via wealthygorilla.com, meaning he could afford such cars conveniently.

The latest model of Ferrari costs $244,000 (about N100million) and according to caranddriver.com, the Portofino convertible is the most accessible in terms of price, but even it is far too expensive for most people.

Things only go up from there with the mid-engined F8 Tributo supercar, the V-12–powered 812 Superfast, and the surprisingly practical GTC4Lusso.

A 2021 Lamborghini Huracan, on the other hand, costs $206,485 (over N85 million) and the latest is treated to a host of upgrades so substantial that this road-conquering two-seater is now referred to as the Huracan Evo, Edmunds.com reports.

