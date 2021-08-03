No fewer than 14 heads of agencies and parastatal at the federal ministry of education on Monday, August 2, left office as their tenure expired

FCT, Abuja - Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculating Board (JAMB) and 13 heads of other agencies in the ministry of education handed over to the most senior officers on Monday, August 2.

The Punch reports that the executive secretary of the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed was among those whose tenure ended on Sunday, July 31.

The tenure of the JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede ended on Saturday, July 31. Credit: JAMB.

Legit.ng gathered that Oloyede and some other affected officials are eligible for reappointment for a second term by President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in the United Kingdom for an education summit and medical check-up.

Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB’s spokesperson, told the newspaper that Oloyede handed over before a directive came from the ministry of education.

He said:

“Prof Oloyede handed over already before we got directives from the ministry of education."

According to the report, the spokesperson of the NUC, Ibrahim Yakassai, also said Rasheed handed over on Monday, August 2.

The heads of agencies and corporations who also handed over include the Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Hameed Boboyi; Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe of the National Business and Technical Examination Board; Prof. Sunday Ajiboye of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria; Afolabi Aderinto of the Computer Registration Council of Nigeria; Prof. Garba Azare of the National Teachers Institute; and Prof. Michael Afolabi of the Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria.

President Buhari may reappoint Oloyede, two others

Nigerian Tribune also reports that there was apparent confusion in some of the agencies on Monday, August 2, while some of the affected chief executive officers stopped work following the expiration of their tenure.

According to the report, a former Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Peter Okebukola called on President Buhari to consider the reappointment of both Prof. Rasheed and Prof. Oloyede as the executive secretary of NUC and the registrar of JAMB respectively.

