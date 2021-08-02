Sergey Brin and Larry Page, co-founders of Google, are now worth $117 billion and $121 billion respectively as at July ending

The two tech entrepreneurs sold over $1 billion worth of shares in their Google investment, starting from where they left off in 2017

Brin and Page who are on the ninth and eighth spots on Forbes billionaire index sold about $610 billion and $462 billion worth of shares respectively

Google founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, made over N30.8 trillion in seven months amid selling off part of their shares in the last three months.

A breakdown of their earnings show that Brin and Page fortune climbed by $36.7 billion and $38.3 billion respectively between January to May.

Brin's fortune is now worth $117 billion as at July 31, 2021, occupying the ninth position on Forbes billionaire watch list, while his founding partner, Page, is valued at $121 billion, sitting on the eighth spot.

What you need to know about Larry Page, Sergey Brin share sales

Two years after they each stepped down from their various positions in 2019, they have resumed selling off their shares. The last time they did was in 2017.

Since May, both Brin and Page have sold shares valued at $1 billion, according to filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The co-founders had stated that their trading plan before proceeding, and Brin’s share sales is reported to be about $610 million, while Page’s is over $462 million.

Note that both Brin and Page are no longer occupying any top position at Google as the former resigned from his position as Alphabet [parent company of Google] in 2019.

Page also followed his footstep by quitting his position as Alphabet Chief Executive Officer, a role now performed by Google CEO, Sundar Pichai.

