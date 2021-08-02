Andrew Siwicki’s biography: age, birthday, net worth, girlfriend

Andrew Siwicki is a cinematographer, producer, Youtuber, and actor. He is excellent at creation, filming and editing. So what else is known about him?

Here is all you need to know about the YouTuber, including details about his personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name: Andrew Siwicki

Andrew Siwicki Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 7th of August 1992

7th of August 1992 Age: 29 years old (as of 2021)

29 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 187

187 Weight in pounds: 176

176 Weight in kilograms: 80

80 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Relationship status: Single

Single College: Northern Illinois University

Northern Illinois University Occupation: Cinematographer, producer, Youtuber, and actor.

Cinematographer, producer, Youtuber, and actor. Net worth: $300k-400k

$300k-400k Instagram: @andrewsiwicki

@andrewsiwicki Twitter: @AndrewSiwicki

@AndrewSiwicki Email: andrewsiwicki@28thAve.com

How old is Andrew Siwicki?

What age is Andrew Siwicki? The cinematographer was born in 1992 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. As of 2021, Andrew Siwicki's age is 29 years old.

When is Andrew Siwicki's birthday?

He celebrated his 29th birthday on the 7th of August, 2021.

What ethnicity is Andrew Siwicki?

He is of Caucasian ethnicity.

What religion is Andrew Siwicki?

He is a Christian.

Where did Andrew go to school?

The actor attended Northern Illinois University. He was active in many school sports projects while at university, and as a result, he was chosen as the student manager for the men's and women's golf programs. He also served as the head coach of the men's basketball team.

What does Andrew Siwicki do for a living?

Siwicki has always been fascinated with filmmaking and editing. He worked as an intern at William Morris Endeavor, Demi & Cooper Advertising, and Lily's Talent Agency before becoming an internet sensation.

He began his social media career on Vine, where he created and edited videos but did not appear in any of them. After the app was deactivated, he migrated to YouTube, where he has worked with several YouTubers to film their videos.

Shane Dawson, Gabbie Hanna, and Garret Watts are his friends who he helped create and edit content for their separate YouTube channels.

Below are some of his credits according to his IMDb.

As a cinematographer

2019: The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star

2019: The Return of Eugenia Cooney

2019: Shane

2018: Conspiracy Theories with Shane Dawson

2018: The Mind of Jake Paul

2018: The Secret World of Jeffree Star

2018: The Truth About Tanacon

2016: Ricky Montgomery's Vlog

He has also produced four TV mini-series and boasts two acting and writing credits.

How tall is Andrew Siwicki?

He is 6 feet 2 inches (187cm) tall.

Andrew Siwicki's relationship with his friends

His close friends are Ricky Montgomery (American musician), Gabbie Hanna (social media personality), and Garrett Watts (Youtuber). He has helped them in filming and editing some of their videos online.

Garrett and Andrew created a YouTube channel, Sweet Boys: Garrett and Andrew. They have already posted 24 videos so far.

Are Andrew Siwicki and Shane Dawson still friends?

They are no longer as close as they once were. Siwicki appears to have cut connections with Shane following his controversies.

He even deleted his previous Instagram bio, which read, "usually brewing tea with @ Shane Dawson. siwickicontact@gmail.com."

It currently reads, "creating the content/drinking the coffee/eating the sushi. andrewsiwicki@28thAve.com."

Does Andrew work for Shane Dawson?

Currently no. Shane Dawson's cameraman used to be Siwicki. Shane Dawson and Andrew Siwicki met in 2014 and were friends until Shane's scandals caused three of his YouTube channels to be suspended in June 2020.

So who is Shane Dawson's cameraman? He currently has no cameraperson since he's not producing content on YouTube.

Is Andrew Siwicki single?

Who is Andrew Siwicki dating? The actor is currently single. When it comes to his personal life, he keeps a low profile. Andrew Siwicki's girlfriend does not exist. However, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with Gabbie Hanna and actress Megan Batoon.

How much is Andrew Siwicki's net worth?

According to Celebs Life Reel, his net worth is approximately $300 thousand to $400 thousand.

Social media presence

The American YouTuber may be found on a variety of social media platforms. His Instagram account has over one million followers; however, he isn't very active in posting photos and videos. He has not posted anything since the 19th of November, 2020. He has a million followers on Twitter.

Andrew Siwicki enjoys listening to music and watching late-night talk shows while he is not working.

