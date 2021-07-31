With a number of leagues across Europe already kicking off, Mozzart Bet is offering the world’s highest odds in the Young Boys, Anderlecht and Midtjylland matches this Saturday.

Mozzart Bet Offering World’s Biggest in Three Saturday Matches

Source: Depositphotos

Young Boys head into the clash as favourites with Grasshoppers having lost their last five clashes including the season opener against Basel.

Young Boys are in contrasting form winning their first league outing against Luzern and progressing in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

Grasshopper face an uphill battle against Young Boys as they have not won on their last five trips to the Stadion Wankdorf.

Kickoff: 7:30 PM (EAT)

Anderlecht will be looking to return back to winning ways after losing their Belgian Pro League first match of the new season to newly promoted Union Saint-Gilloise.

The head-to-head between the two sides has been even with Eupen winning two of those games, RSC Anderlecht two and two being draws in normal time.

Vincent Komany’s Anderlecht have witnessed some high-scoring matches with 20 goals been scored in the previous 6 matches in which they have played.

Kickoff: 7:45 PM (EAT)

Midtjylland will be brimming with confidence following their win over Scottish giants Celtic in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

The last three head-to-head encounters between both teams is balanced after a trio of consecutive draws.

After earning promotion to the Danish Super League last season, Viborg is coming to this clash after a 1:1 draw last time out on the road to Brondby.

Kick-off: 3 PM (EAT)

MOZZART BET, make you hammer!

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit