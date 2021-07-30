A governorship aspirant, Obiora Okonkwo, is displeased with the manner the Peoples Democratic Party is handling its affairs

The politician in a resignation letter explained why he decided to rescind his membership of the party ahead of the Anambra governorship election

Neither the state chapter of the PDP nor the national leadership of the party has made any official statement about Okonkwo's resignation

FCT, Abuja - A governorship aspirant, Obiora Okonkwo, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the Anambra November 6 governorship election.

The politician made his resignation known in a letter addressed to the national chairman of the PDP dated July 24, The Nation reported.

There is speculation that Chief Obiora Okonkwo may join the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Source: Facebook

He explained that some of the reasons for his decision to leave the party were the unresolved litany of court cases in the party and the PDP not practicing real democracy.

Okonkwo stated that had equally written to his ward chairman in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra state about his resignation.

According to TVC, he maintained that the PDP would not give him the platform needed to serve his state.

Okonkwo was one of the 16 governorship aspirants that contested the primary for the PDP ticket on June 26, 2021.

Chief Peter Ameh says APC has No candidate for the Anambra election

Meanwhile, Chief Peter Ameh, a former presidential candidate on the platform of Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no candidate for the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

Daily Sun repored that he claimed that the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Ondo state governorship election indicates that the nomination of the candidate by the APC for the election is null and void.

Legit.ng gathered that in a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday, July 29, Ameh, who is the national secretary of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), argued that since the position of the party’s national chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, under litigation signed the form, the nomination of the APC candidate is an effort in nullity.

