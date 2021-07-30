Prettyboyfredo’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Prettyboyfredo has is a YouTube content creator. He is best known for his vlogs and gaming videos. As a result, he currently has over 7.35 million subscribers on the platform and his fanbase is constantly growing. He is also a Twitch streamer.

Alfredo holding a sign with his daughter's name on it. Photo: @prettyboyfredo

Source: Instagram

Who is Prettyboyfredo? He is a YouTube star whose videos consist of pranks, challenges and vlogs, which are all fan-favourites. He is also known for his NBA 2K videos.

Profile summary

Real name: Alfredo Villa

Alfredo Villa Nickname: Prettyboyfredo, Fredo 2x

Prettyboyfredo, Fredo 2x Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 20 August 1993

20 August 1993 Prettyboyfredo’s age: 28 years old (as of 2021)

28 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Palm Beach, Florida, United States

Palm Beach, Florida, United States Current residence: New York City, New York, US

New York City, New York, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds : 154

: 154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Carol Villa

Carol Villa Father: Ronald Villa

Ronald Villa Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Krys V

Krys V Children: 1

1 School: Ridge Community High School

Ridge Community High School University: University of Central Florida

University of Central Florida Occupation: YouTuber

YouTuber Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram account: @prettyboyfredo

@prettyboyfredo Twitter account: @Prettyboyfredo

@Prettyboyfredo YouTube channel: Prettyboyfredo

Where is Prettyboyfredo from?

A photo of Alfredo Villa. Photo: @prettyboyfredo

Source: Instagram

The American YouTuber was born in Palm Beach, Florida, USA. Prettyboyfredo’s real name is Alfredo Villa.

How old is Prettyboyfredo?

Prettyboyfredo’s birthday is on the 20th of June; he was born in 1993. In 2021, he is turning 28 years old. His star sign is Leo.

Early years

Villa was adopted at a young age. His biological mother is called Angela, originally from the US, while his biological father was an illegal immigrant from Costa Rica. Prettyboyfredo’s sisters are called Tara and Sylvia.

Their dad abandoned his family when Tara was 3 years old, Sylvia was 1 year old and Alfredo was just 3 months.

In a video titled 'Growing up without a mom and dad', the YouTuber explains the struggles he went through as a child. He dedicated this story to his daughter who he hoped would someday see the video.

After their father left, no one took care of Alfredo and his siblings, since his mother was a drug addict. They were placed into a group home and were later split up, placed into foster care. From there, he bounced from one home to another before getting adopted. His adoptive parents are called Carol Villa and Ronald Villa.

In another video, titled 'Meet the person who changed my life' Fredo introduced his adoptive father to the world and expressed his gratitude to him for giving him a second chance in life. Fredo disclosed that he was still in contact with his siblings who did not opt for adoption.

At 19, he went back to his birthplace to see his biological parents and to his disappointment, nothing had changed.

Education

The American YouTuber went to Ridge Community High School in Haines City, Florida. It was in this school that he played basketball and football.

He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida, where he was studying marketing.

Career

Villa started his YouTube channel on the 17th of June 2009 while he was still in high school. After graduating in 2014, he had no job or source of income. That was when he revisited his old channel. By then, he had only posted one NBA 2K video.

Not knowing that his channel would become massive, he started to post videos for fun. He began by uploading NBA 2K XBOX 360 gameplay. After noticing the growth in the number of views, he started giving his channel more attention.

He started including more content, including pranks, challenges and social experiments. Today, his channel has more than 7.35 million subscribers with a total of over one billion views.

Does Prettyboyfredo have a girlfriend?

A photo of Alfredo with his daughter. Photo: @prettyboyfredo

Source: Instagram

Yes, Villa is in a relationship. Prettyboyfredo's girlfriend is a fellow YouTuber Krys V from Brooklyn, New York.

Previously, Fredo was dating Jasmine Jade on and off. The couple started dating in 2013, and Jas has been appearing on Fredo's channel since 2015. They have a child together.

Prettyboyfredo’s daughter is called Ava, and she was born on the 11th of November 2017. In November 2020, Villa popped the question asking Jasmine to marry him, and she said yes. However, they are no longer together and are raising their child separately, with Fredo visiting his daughter in Florida while he lives in New York.

The two have had a rocky relationship filled with drama. They have broken up, dated other people and gotten back together many times. In the most recent video on Fredo's channel, the family is celebrating Jasmine's birthday and Ava's first day of preschool. That said, both Jade and Villa are now dating other people.

Where does Prettyboyfredo live?

The famous YouTube star used to live between New York City and Florida. He spent most of his time in NYC with his friends from Savage Squad Hoopers (SSH), but frequently went back to Florida to visit his parents and spend some time with his daughter. He sold his house in Florida not long ago, so now he primarily resides in New York.

Back in March 2021, Villa announced that he was moving to LA, but so far nothing seems to have changed.

How much money does Prettyboyfredo make?

Villa’s videos collect an average of 440,000 views in a day. He makes about $1.2 per every thousand views. This amount adds up to a monthly $4,900 from YouTube adverts. He also has made a generous amount of money from his YouTube channel.

Prettyboyfredo’s net worth is alleged to be $3 million, according to Wealthy Persons. However, this information is yet to be confirmed.

How tall is Prettyboyfredo?

Prettyboyfredo’s height is 5 feet and 9 inches or 180 centimetres. He also weighs about 154 pounds, which is 70 kilograms.

Prettyboyfredo is a popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer with significant following. He is currently on top of the game and his content and creativity have increased his fanbase.

