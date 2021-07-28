Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has said former CBN governor Soludo will succeed him as the state's number one citizen

Obiano said the internal party crisis that may be standing in the way of Soludo will soon be resolved

Though Soludo's name was missing when INEC released the list of candidates for the poll, a new court order has asked the commission to recognise him as APGA's candidate

Umueri, Anambra state - Willie Obiano, the governor of Anambra state, has vowed to make Prof Charles Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), his successor.

The governor whose second term tenure will soon end made this known on Wednesday, July 28, at the Anambra airport at Umueri upon returning from his three-week vacation abroad, The Nation reported.

The governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, says former CBN governor Charles Soludo will win the forthcoming guber election. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Legit.ng gathers that Obiano was received at the airport by Anambra lawmakers led by the speaker, Uche Okafor.

Addressing the crowd that came to welcome him, Obiano said Soludo would be the next governor of the southeast state.

It was gathered that Obiano had embarked on vacation immediately after the primary conducted by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) that produced Soludo as the candidate.

However, another faction of the party organised another primary which produced Chukwuma Umeoji as APGA's flagbearer for the November 6 election.

INEC lists Umeoji as APGA's candidate

After the controversial primaries, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the list of the cleared candidates for the poll.

Soludo's name was, however, missing as the commission published Umeoji as APGA's candidate, citing a court order.

Speaking on the development, Obiano described the omission of Soludo’s name on the INEC list as a ‘mistake’ which he said would be corrected soon.

He said:

“Prof. Soludo is the next governor of Anambra state as issues about APGA crisis will be a thing of the past soon”.

Soludo returns to Anambra guber race as APGA's candidate

Meanwhile, the former governor of the CBN, Soludo, on Monday, July 19, came back to join other political opponents as the candidate of the APGA ahead of the governorship election in Anambra.

This was by the order of the Federal High Court sitting in Awka, the state's capital on Monday.

The court described the other parties in the suit as “meddlesome interlopers”.

