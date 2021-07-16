The legal battle in the PDP has allegedly made INEC skip the party on the list of cleared candidates for the forthcoming Anambra guber poll

Festus Okoye, a senior INEC official, was said to have confirmed the shocking political development

Similarly, the factional candidate of APGA, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, is said to be missing on the list

Awka, Anambra - A report by The Nation states that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has skipped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the list of cleared candidates for the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

The newspaper reported that the commission in a statement by its national commissioner and chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, cited a court order for the exclusion of the opposition party.

As INEC releases the list of the cleared candidates for the Anambra guber election, PDP and APGA's factional candidate, Soludo, are missing. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Valentine C Ozigbo

Soludo's name missing

The Nation added Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the factional candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), is also missing is on the list.

Recall that Soludo emerged the winner of the APGA faction loyal to Governor Willie Obiano.

The commission, however, allegedly cleared the candidate of the other APGA faction, Chukwuma Micheal Umeoji, for the poll.

Also reported the development, PM News cited INEC as saying it listed the name of Umeoji based on court order.

Anambra election: Court issues criminal summons against Soludo

In a related development, the Upper Area Court Zuba in Abuja has issued a criminal summons against the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Soludo, over a criminal complaint brought before it by one Oliver Bitrus.

Soludo was said to have abused office and breached the Code of Conduct for public officers while he held office as the CBN governor between May 29, 2004, and May 29, 2009.

Bitrus alleged that between the period Soludo held office as a public officer, he flagrantly breached the Code of Conduct by buying or acquiring an interest in a property known and described as No. 50 Brondesbury Park, London, NW6 7AT, United Kingdom.

Anambra election: Governor Obiano says PDP, APC will suffer serious defeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state passed a verdict on the PDP and the APC ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The governor said the two leading opposition political parties in Anambra have already given up on the November 6 gubernatorial election in the state.

He argued that the parties have practically conceded victory to the ruling All progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Source: Legit