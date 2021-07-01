It is said that when women become leaders, they provide a different set of skills and imaginative perspectives

More importantly, women are known to provide structural and cultural differences that drive effective solutions

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is keen on tapping into the pool of talented women in Delta to achieve this in the state

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, July 1 reiterated his commitment to encouraging increased visibility in politics as he swore in five women among 18 new commissioners in the state.

Okowa made this known at the ceremony at the Events Centre, Asaba, and stated that his resolve on the issue was a deliberate attempt towards enhancing women's participation in the decision-making process of governance in the state.

Governor Okowa has appointed five female commissioners in Delta state. Photo credit: Ifeanyi Okowa

History made with women appointees

It would be recalled that in March 2021, 17 women took an oath of office as vice-chairmen in 17 out of the 25 local government areas in the state.

The governor disclosed that the commissioners were appointed on merit, and charged them to guard against complacency.

He urged them to commit themselves to their responsibilities with a greater sense of urgency in the remaining period of his tenure, adding that his administration was proud of its achievements in the last six years.

His words:

“I am especially proud that we have five women in the cabinet, the first in the history of the state. This demonstrates our commitment to enhancing women's participation in the decision-making process of governance.’’

Female cabinet members expected to deliver

Okowa charged the commissioners to be effective communicators and ensure that their staff had a firm grasp of the Stronger Delta agenda, adding that they should learn to delegate duties and also encourage their subordinates even when they make mistakes.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Delta state government indicates that the women are Rt. Hon. Evelyn Oboro, Princess Shola Ogbemi-Daibo, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, Mrs. Flora Alanta, Mrs. Kate Onianwa.

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa has said that separation of power, checks, and balances are imperative for good governance in a presidential system of government.

Okowa stated this in a keynote address he delivered at the 2021 Second Quarter meeting of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria at Asaba, on Saturday, June 26.

He stated that the relationship between the executive and legislature should be governed by trust, mutual respect, and deference, with each bearing in mind the tenets of separation of powers as required in the presidential system of government.

Recall that Governor Okowa on Thursday, June 3 advocated for the devolution of powers to states and local governments to stop overburdening the federal government with many responsibilities.

According to him, the federal government is overburdened with many responsibilities in the exclusive list, making it encumbered and inefficient.

He stated that states and local governments were closer to the people and required more funds to execute life-changing projects that would be beneficial to the people.

