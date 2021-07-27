Traders at the timber and building materials markets in Orlu, Imo state, were prevented from opening their shops on Tuesday, July 27

The action was taken by some military personnel who mounted a roadblock in front of the markets

A formal complaint on the issue has been lodged by the leaders of the traders to the Imo state government

Owerri - A report by The Punch newspaper indicates that soldiers on Tuesday, July 27 prevented traders at the timber and building materials markets in Orlu, Imo state, to open for the day’s business.

According to the report, most of the traders in the two markets had on Monday, July 26 refused to open their shops in solidarity with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

How soldiers blocked traders from gaining access to their stalls

The soldiers, who were manning a checkpoint close to the two big markets in Orlu, barred the traders from opening their shops for any commercial activity.

It is not clear if the soldiers' action was in reaction to the traders' boycott of their business premises the previous day.

Some traders quoted in the report revealed that the soldiers ordered the gatemen at the entrances of the two big markets not to open the gates.

While the military personnel continued with their stop and search duty in front of the two markets, the traders were stranded as they could not gain entrance into the facility.

A trader who spoke on the issue, but didn’t want his identity revealed, said:

“We didn’t even get into the markets because the gates to the building materials and Timber Market were under lock and key. The soldiers told us that we won’t be allowed to open shop till further notice.”

Formal complaint lodged to Imo state government

The chairman of markets, Emmanuel Ibegbulem, who confirmed the development, said he would make a formal complaint at the Imo state ministry of commerce and industry.

The spokesperson for the 34 Artillery Brigade Command, Obinze Owerri, Babatude Zubiruo, when contacted, said that he was not aware of the development.

Meanwhile, IPOB claimed it has uncovered more Igbo politicians involved in the arrest of Kanu by the federal government.

The secessionist group had earlier listed some governors and politicians in the southeast as responsible for the arrest of its leader.

According to The Nation newspaper, the group has now expanded the list to include Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma of the Anglican Communion Enugu; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and Arthur Eze.

Recall that the Department of State Services failed to produce Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, July 26.

The prosecuting lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, told the court that Kanu was not in court due to logistic reasons.

In response, the judge declared that the case could not proceed due to the absence of the IPOB leader.

On his part, the Country Head/Ambassador for West African countries for International Human Rights Commission, IHRC, Ambassador Friday Sani has urged IPOB to adopt dialogue as a means of achieving their demands instead of protests and demonstrations.

He made the comment during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Thursday, July 15.

Ambassador Sani noted that the world is moving away from using protests, demonstrations, and violent rallies as a way of getting governments to meet their needs.

