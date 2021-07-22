Editor's note: Public affairs commentator, Seyi Gesinde, in this short piece describes how Nigeria's Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, inspires the younger generation in the country through his recent actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made a warm touch with this young lad, Bethuel, so was young Bill Clinton then, as a student, just 16 years old, was able to meet with former US President John F. Kennedy, on July 24, 1963.

It was that brief interaction between JFK and Bill Clinton that inspired him as a teenager to a life of public service and helped lead him to a fruitful lifestyle, willing to be useful for his country. And on that 1963 encounter with JKF, he rode on, until he, Bill Clinton, won his own election, and was sworn in as the US President 30 years later, on January 20, 1993.

VP Osinbajo has been described as a beacon of hope for Nigerian youths. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

This is how leaders can create hope and inspire excellence in the young ones. Leadership is all about influence.

Now, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a beacon of hope for the Nigerian youth — against the battered past as a nation, he has this reassuring ambience in his carriage and how he identifies with the youth is soothing, with assuasive touch, that their tomorrow is full of today’s dreams fulfilled!

It depicts a Nigeria that will be sought after by nationals across the globe. With his profound leadership style, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (PYO), a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has created a hope realisable for the Nigerian youth!

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Your own opinion articles are welcome at info@corp.legit.ng— drop an email telling us what you want to write about and why. More details in Legit.ng’s step-by-step guide for guest contributors.

Contact us if you have any feedback, suggestions, complaints, or compliments.

Source: Legit Newspaper