President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar has escaped being on the list of presidents assassinated

Madagascar's prosecutor general's office said an assassination attempt on the president was foiled on Tuesday, July 20

Many foreign and local suspects have reportedly been arrested as the prosecutor-general begins to investigate the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Antananarivo, Madagascar - An assassination attempt on Andry Rajoelina, the president of Madagascar, has been foiled, a report by TRTWorld states.

Several “foreign and Malagasy” suspects have been arrested over the incident, CGTN also stated.

The prosecutor general’s office in Madagascar says it foiled an assassination attempt on President Andry Rajoelina. Photo credit: MAMYRAEL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The prosecutor general's office in Madagascar was quoted to have said:

"Several foreign and Madagascar nationals were arrested on Tuesday, July 20, as part of an investigation into an attack on state security.

"At this stage of the investigation, which is ongoing, the prosecutor-general's office assures we will shed light in on this case."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathers that during the country's Independence Day celebrations on Saturday, June 26, the gendarmerie announced that they had foiled an assassination attempt on their boss who is also the president's right-hand man, General Richard Ravalomanana.

Malian president escapes assassination

In a related development, President Assimi Goita, the interim leader of Mali, was almost murdered on Tuesday, July 20, after the Eid prayers at a mosque in Bamako, the nation's capital.

Confirmed reports have it that one of the two attackers was wielding a knife with which he almost stabbed the president.

However, security aides around Goita intervened, overpowered the assailant, and arrested him while the president was taken to the military camp in Kati from which the presidency afterwards disclosed that he was "safe and sound".

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

President of Haiti assassinated

The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was recently assassinated at his private residence in the nation's capital of Port-au-Prince.

Moïse's assassination was disclosed in a statement from Haiti’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph.

Joseph reportedly stated that the deadly attack took place in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7.

Source: Legit