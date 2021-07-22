The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is thankful that Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo returned safely to base after his fighter jet crashed

A spokesperson for the air force, Commodore Edward Gabkwet, dismisses the fears that another pilot may have been on the crashed jet

Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo who survived the crash stated that the bandits were as ruthless as the dreaded Boko Haram group

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dismissed the speculation that two pilots were on board the aircraft that crashed during an operation against bandits in Zamfara and Kaduna states on Sunday, July 18.

The director of public relations and information of NAF, Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said on Wednesday, July 21, that only Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo was on the fighter jet that crashed, The Punch reported.

The military has confirmed that the Nigerian Air Force jet that crashed on was brought down by bandits. Photo: Nigerian Air Force HQ

Gabkwet, who spoke to reporters in Abuja said:

“The Alpha jet in question is a two-seater type, but only Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo undertook the mission on that fateful day.”

The Tribune reported that Dairo who survived the crash attributed his survival to God. He also thanked NAF officers who participated in the operation to get him back safely to base.

Pilot welcomed back to base

Meanwhile, an emotional video has captured the moment Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, who survived bandits attack on a NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, was escorted to meet his superiors.

It was a moment of celebration for Flt Lt Dairo and other officers as the enemy didn't succeed in making the military mourn.

In the video that was taken at the NAF Base in Kaduna on Monday, July 19, and shared on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi, the gallant officer was escorted out of a chopper to meet his superiors who were happy to have him back.

NAF wings two combat pilots

In another news, two combat pilots of NAF were ‘winged’ on Tuesday, July 4, after successfully completing an 18-month specialized undergraduate pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas in the United States of America.

The two newly ‘winged’ pilots, both of the rank of Flying Officer, went through the primary and fighter jet training during which they amassed over 100 flying hours each on the T-6 Texan ii and T-38 Talon aircraft types.

The 2 officers had earlier undergone an introductory flying training at the US Aviation Academy in Denton, where they flew the Cessna 172 aircraft. They will now be deployed to NAF combat units for tactical training on fighter jets.

