It was celebration galore in the military hierarchy when Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo returned to the NAF Base in Kaduna after surviving bandits attack

The gallant Airforce officer's jet was attacked while returning from a successful air interdiction mission in Zamfara state

In a heartwarming video that was shared on social media, the gallant soldier was escorted to meet his superiors

An emotional video has captured the moment Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo who survived bandits attack on a NAF Alpha Jet aircraft was escorted to meet his superiors.

It was a moment of celebration for Flt Lt Dairo and other officers as the enemy didn't succeed in making the military mourn.

In the video that was taken at the NAF Base in Kaduna on Monday, July 19, and shared on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi, the gallant officer was escorted out of a chopper to meet his superiors who were happy to have him back.

Flt Abayomi Dairo was flown to meet his superior after escaping death. Photo credit: Ayo Ojeniyi

Source: Facebook

The chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, embraced Flt Lt Dairo and other officers captured the beautiful moment on camera.

Other military officers could be seen hailing Flt Lt Dairo and chanting the Aggressor, which is his nickname.

The heartwarming video shows that the military officers are united in one cause: to defeat the enemy.

Nigerians love adorable video

Alh Muneerudeen'Biodun Mustapha Badmus said:

"Congratulations, all thanks to God Almighty, we would have been in another mourning mood now!!"

Abdulazeez Adeyemi Aleem commented:

"May Almighty Allah bless him and those that have sacrificed for the nation.The war against banditary should take another dimension. PMB is trying, our military and every aspect of our nation life has been crippled with inefficiency due to corruption."

Tunji Abiona wrote:

"I rejoice with him. He would have been dead by now but thank God . may continue to protect our gallant soldiers in line of their duty."

Mary Aluko said:

"Congratulations Aggressor, very emotional. Thank God for sparing your life."

NAF confirms attack on its fighter jet

Legit.ng early reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) confirmed that Nigerian military plane, an Alpha jet, crashed after returning from an operation.

The director of public relations and information of NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the crash did not occur in Kaduna as reports claimed.

According to NAF, one of its aircraft crashed while returning from a successful air interdiction mission in Zamfara state.

