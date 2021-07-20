Senator Uba Sani has urged Nigerians to embrace peace as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir

Uba Sani, however, said that his Sallah message was dedicated to the besieged people of his constituency

The lawmaker urged his constituents to continue to cooperate with security agencies in tackling banditry in the state

Kaduna, Kaduna - The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, Uba Sani, said he has dedicated his Sallah message to "the long-suffering" people of his senatorial zone who have been besieged by bandits and other dangerous criminals, threatening to erode the huge gains recorded so far.

Legit.ng's regional reporter, Nasir Dambatta, reports that this was contained in a touching message he issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday, July 20, to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Senator Uba Sani has dedicated his Sallah message to his besieged constituents. Credit: Uba Sani.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“I dedicate this Sallah message to my long-suffering people of Kaduna Central senatorial zone. bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements have laid siege to our important and strategic zone.

"Insecurity has continued to erode the gains we have made in the economic and educational fronts. Our people fear for their future. There is palpable fear, anxiety and despondency. But it is not a hopeless situation.

"The authorities are frontally, but quietly addressing the insecurity situation. Governor Nasir El-Rufai and security agencies are working assiduously to bring the situation under control. I assure my dear constituents that the results of these efforts would soon manifest."

The lawmaker who is also the chairman of the Senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions, urged his constituents to continue to cooperate with security agencies.

Sani asked the residents to organize themselves at the community level and put in place vigilance groups for intelligence gathering and early warning.

He noted:

"Let us encourage our people to continue to persevere and remain strong in the face of adversity. We must be prayerful. If we hold on to Allah, He will make a way for us. The bad times will not last for long. Our people will smile again.

"I salute the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and globally on the special and joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. Popularly referred to as 'The festival of the sacrifice.' This celebration honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son, Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah’s command. This singular act by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) made him to be richly rewarded by the Supreme One.

He added that the Sallah celebration teaches that true and genuine sacrifices never go unrewarded, saying that while making sacrifices, "we may be derided, humiliated and ridiculed."

Sani, however, said that if Nigerians remain unwavering, focused and courageous, their sacrifices would bear fruit and that they would be elevated to a higher pedestal.

The lawmaker stated:

"Allah will reward us richly. Our fellow men and women will see us in a new light. Our suffering will give place to joy. As it is with our relationship with Allah, so it is with the difficulties and challenges we face in our communities today due to insecurity.

“Despite huge personal and collective challenges, we still hold tenaciously to our belief and trust in Almighty Allah. Allah sees our hearts and will never abandon us. He will eventually touch the hearts of the wicked and cause a change in their ways. If they remain hard-hearted, He will put them in their proper places. Our communities will experience peace again."

