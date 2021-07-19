Charisland Pharmaceuticals assets has been sold to CribMD, its market rival, as the latte intensifies its dominance in Nigerian e-health space

The owner of Charisland Pharmaceuticals sold the company because they wanted to stop offering Pharma services and relocate to Canada

The acquisition of Charisland Pharmaceuticals will expand the reach of CribMD in the Nigerian market and increase their customer base

The owners of Charisland Pharmaceuticals are leaving Nigeria to relocate back to their base in Canada. The company sold its asset to rival, CribMD.

Earlier this year, CribMD had organised a fundraising which enabled the e-health startup to obtain $2.6 million from some investors in seed round.

Part of the capital was used to acquire the retail pharmaceutical company as it plans to use Charisland Pharmaceuticals to expand its services across Nigeria.

Ifeanyi Ossai, the chief executive officer and co-founder of CribMD. Photo: CribMD.com

CribMD to tighten market grip with Charisland

According to Ifeanyi Ossai, the chief executive officer and co-founder of CribMD, both pharmaceutical companies have similar business interests.

Ossai said CribMD, which was established in last year, and Charisland Pharmaceuticals, which was incorporated in Nigeria 12-years ago, share the same vision and values.

CribMD will use the acquired company to supplement its active 3,000 plus subscribers as it role out more services which includes telemedicine and doctor house visits.

In Ossai's word, he said:

"CribMD’s product offerings are shaping out well. We already have telemedicine and doctor house visits running smoothly. Our recent acquisition will further solidify the online pharmacy offering. We hope to add more in the coming months."

