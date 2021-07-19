Monica Raymund's biography: age, ethnicity, partner, net worth

Monica Raymund is an American actress famous for her role as Gabriela in the TV series Chicago Fire. She has also explored being a producer and director.

The actress during the Starz segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 14, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Image

The actress is in a relationship with a cinematographer named Tari Segal. Find out about Monica Raymund's race, career journey, partner, and more in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Monica Maria Raymund

Monica Maria Raymund Alias: Monica

Monica Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: July 26, 1986

July 26, 1986 Age: 35 (as of 2021)

35 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

St. Petersburg, Florida, USA Current residence(s): New York City, Los Angeles

New York City, Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Career: Actress

Actress Height in feet and inches: 5'4

5'4 Height in cm: 162.5

162.5 Weight in lb: 128

128 Weight in kg: 58

58 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Sexual orientation: Bisexual

Bisexual Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Tari Segal

Tari Segal Education: The Juilliard School

The Juilliard School Siblings: 1

1 Parents: Sonia and Steve Raymund

Sonia and Steve Raymund Instagram: @monicaraymund86

Monica Raymund's biography

The actress was born on July 26, 1986, as Monica Maria Raymund. As of 2021, Monica Raymund's age is 35.

Monica Raymund's nationality is American. She was born in St. Petersburg in Florida, to her parents Steve and Sonia Raymund. Steve is the former CEO of Tech Data Corp, while Sonia is the co-founder of Soulful Arts Dance Academy.

Monica Raymund's ethnicity is mixed. Her dad is of Ashkenazi Jewish and English descent, while her mum comes from a Dominican family. She had a brother named Will, who sadly passed away in 2015.

The actress's grandfather, Edward Charles Raymund, was a renowned businessman and philanthropist. He was the founder of Tech Data Corp., a large corporation that distributes computer parts and software.

The actress arrives at the 2016 Winter TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour at Langham Hotel on January 13, 2016 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Education

Monica attended Shorecrest Preparatory School until 2004. She later joined The Juilliard School, where she studied acting and graduated in 2008.

Career

The actress started her career as soon as she graduated from university. She first appeared in the short film Fighter in 2008. She was one of the main characters in three seasons of the crime-drama series Lie to Me.

Monica has been in several movies and TV shows since then. Her most popular role was in the TV series Chicago Fire.

Monica Raymund's Chicago Fire role

Raymund played Gabriela Dawson in the NBC's drama series Chicago Fire. After being in the series for six seasons, the actress announced in May 2018 that she was leaving and would not be in its seventh season.

Why did Monica Raymund leave Chicago Fire?

The actress decided to leave the series because she felt the need to explore a different role. Having been there for six consecutive years, she felt it was time to be part of a different story. She also wanted to leave Chicago and establish herself in Los Angeles.

True to her words, Monica has earned herself other credits since then. Here is a summary of her acting credits.

Short films

Fighter (2007) as Sarah

(2007) as Sarah Love? Pain (2008)

(2008) Fifty Grades of Shay (2012)

TV series

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2008) as Trini Martinez

(2008) as Trini Martinez Lie To Me (2009-2011) as Ria Torres

(2009-2011) as Ria Torres Blue Bloods (2011) as Luisa Sosa

(2011) as Luisa Sosa The Good Wife (2011-2012) as Dana Lodge

(2011-2012) as Dana Lodge Chicago Fire: I Am a Firefighter (2014) as Gabriela Dawson

(2014) as Gabriela Dawson Chicago Med (2016) as Gabriela Dawson

(2016) as Gabriela Dawson Special Skills (2017) as Monica

(2017) as Monica Chicago P.D. (2014-2018) as Gabriela Dawson

(2014-2018) as Gabriela Dawson Chicago Fire (2012-2019) as Gabriela Dawson

(2012-2019) as Gabriela Dawson Hightown (2020) as Jackie Quiñones

Movies

Arbitrage (2012) as Reina

(2012) as Reina Brahmin Bulls (2013) as Maya

(2013) as Maya Happy Baby (2016) as Maria

The star has performed on stage while at school. She was a part of such shows as The Diviners, Cymbeline, and Animal Farm during her time at the Juilliard.

In addition to acting, Raymund has worked as a director and producer on some films and TV shows. She has directing credits for Hightown (2021), FBI (2020-2021), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2018), and Hidden Tears (2016).

Raymund was an executive producer in Locating Silver Lake (2018) and The Submarine Kid (2016). She got into NBC's Female Forward directing program in 2018.

The actress attends NBC's "Chicago Fire" premiere at the Chicago History Museum on October 2, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Monica is the president of the theatrical production company SISU Theatrical Productions, LLC.

She won The Imagen Award as Best Actress in Television in 2013 for her role in Chicago Fire. Raymund was nominated for the same award three more times after that.

How much is Monica Raymund worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Monica Raymund's net worth is $4 million. She has made her income from her successful career as an actress.

Is Monica Raymund dating anyone?

Monica is dating Tari Segal. Monica Raymund and Tari Segal have been together since 2015. Monica tweeted about their relationship in 2015, proclaiming her love for Tari.

Monica Raymund's girlfriend is a cinematographer. They met on the set of Chicago Fire.

The relationship between Monica Raymund and her partner did not come as a shock to most, as the actress had already made her bisexuality public in 2014.

Was Monica Raymund married?

Monica got married to Neil Patrick Stewart in 2011 but later separated from him in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2014. Monica Raymund's ex-husband is a writer and director.

Monica Raymund's measurements

Raymund stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall (162.5 cm), while her weight is about 128lb (58 kg). She has dark brown eyes and black hair.

Monica Raymund is a successful actress. She is the ex-wife of the writer/producer Neil Stewart and the current girlfriend of the cinematographer Tari Segal.

