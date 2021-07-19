Monica Raymund's biography: age, ethnicity, partner, net worth
Monica Raymund is an American actress famous for her role as Gabriela in the TV series Chicago Fire. She has also explored being a producer and director.
The actress is in a relationship with a cinematographer named Tari Segal. Find out about Monica Raymund's race, career journey, partner, and more in her bio.
Profile summary
- Full name: Monica Maria Raymund
- Alias: Monica
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: July 26, 1986
- Age: 35 (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA
- Current residence(s): New York City, Los Angeles
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Career: Actress
- Height in feet and inches: 5'4
- Height in cm: 162.5
- Weight in lb: 128
- Weight in kg: 58
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Sexual orientation: Bisexual
- Relationship status: Dating
- Girlfriend: Tari Segal
- Education: The Juilliard School
- Siblings: 1
- Parents: Sonia and Steve Raymund
- Instagram: @monicaraymund86
Monica Raymund's biography
The actress was born on July 26, 1986, as Monica Maria Raymund. As of 2021, Monica Raymund's age is 35.
Monica Raymund's nationality is American. She was born in St. Petersburg in Florida, to her parents Steve and Sonia Raymund. Steve is the former CEO of Tech Data Corp, while Sonia is the co-founder of Soulful Arts Dance Academy.
Monica Raymund's ethnicity is mixed. Her dad is of Ashkenazi Jewish and English descent, while her mum comes from a Dominican family. She had a brother named Will, who sadly passed away in 2015.
The actress's grandfather, Edward Charles Raymund, was a renowned businessman and philanthropist. He was the founder of Tech Data Corp., a large corporation that distributes computer parts and software.
Education
Monica attended Shorecrest Preparatory School until 2004. She later joined The Juilliard School, where she studied acting and graduated in 2008.
Career
The actress started her career as soon as she graduated from university. She first appeared in the short film Fighter in 2008. She was one of the main characters in three seasons of the crime-drama series Lie to Me.
Monica has been in several movies and TV shows since then. Her most popular role was in the TV series Chicago Fire.
Monica Raymund's Chicago Fire role
Raymund played Gabriela Dawson in the NBC's drama series Chicago Fire. After being in the series for six seasons, the actress announced in May 2018 that she was leaving and would not be in its seventh season.
Why did Monica Raymund leave Chicago Fire?
The actress decided to leave the series because she felt the need to explore a different role. Having been there for six consecutive years, she felt it was time to be part of a different story. She also wanted to leave Chicago and establish herself in Los Angeles.
True to her words, Monica has earned herself other credits since then. Here is a summary of her acting credits.
Short films
- Fighter (2007) as Sarah
- Love? Pain (2008)
- Fifty Grades of Shay (2012)
TV series
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2008) as Trini Martinez
- Lie To Me (2009-2011) as Ria Torres
- Blue Bloods (2011) as Luisa Sosa
- The Good Wife (2011-2012) as Dana Lodge
- Chicago Fire: I Am a Firefighter (2014) as Gabriela Dawson
- Chicago Med (2016) as Gabriela Dawson
- Special Skills (2017) as Monica
- Chicago P.D. (2014-2018) as Gabriela Dawson
- Chicago Fire (2012-2019) as Gabriela Dawson
- Hightown (2020) as Jackie Quiñones
Movies
- Arbitrage (2012) as Reina
- Brahmin Bulls (2013) as Maya
- Happy Baby (2016) as Maria
The star has performed on stage while at school. She was a part of such shows as The Diviners, Cymbeline, and Animal Farm during her time at the Juilliard.
In addition to acting, Raymund has worked as a director and producer on some films and TV shows. She has directing credits for Hightown (2021), FBI (2020-2021), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2018), and Hidden Tears (2016).
Raymund was an executive producer in Locating Silver Lake (2018) and The Submarine Kid (2016). She got into NBC's Female Forward directing program in 2018.
Monica is the president of the theatrical production company SISU Theatrical Productions, LLC.
She won The Imagen Award as Best Actress in Television in 2013 for her role in Chicago Fire. Raymund was nominated for the same award three more times after that.
How much is Monica Raymund worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Monica Raymund's net worth is $4 million. She has made her income from her successful career as an actress.
Is Monica Raymund dating anyone?
Monica is dating Tari Segal. Monica Raymund and Tari Segal have been together since 2015. Monica tweeted about their relationship in 2015, proclaiming her love for Tari.
Monica Raymund's girlfriend is a cinematographer. They met on the set of Chicago Fire.
The relationship between Monica Raymund and her partner did not come as a shock to most, as the actress had already made her bisexuality public in 2014.
Was Monica Raymund married?
Monica got married to Neil Patrick Stewart in 2011 but later separated from him in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2014. Monica Raymund's ex-husband is a writer and director.
Monica Raymund's measurements
Raymund stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall (162.5 cm), while her weight is about 128lb (58 kg). She has dark brown eyes and black hair.
Monica Raymund is a successful actress. She is the ex-wife of the writer/producer Neil Stewart and the current girlfriend of the cinematographer Tari Segal.
