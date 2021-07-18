The Federal Road Safety Corps has said it will start to clamp down on driver’s license violators and also vehicles without speed limiting devices.

Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, issued the order in reaction to the rising cases of speed-related road crashes and fatalities.

A statement issued to newsmen on Sunday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, said, “Oyeyemi has directed Commanding Officers across the country to intensify special operations targeted at the offenders. This is with the ongoing operation sanity aimed at restoring sanity to the nation’s highways.”

According to the statement, “The Corps Marshal expressed dismay over continuing incidents of fatal crashes caused by speed violation with most of the drivers failing to install speed limiting devices in their vehicles despite repeated warnings. This, he said, is unacceptable to the FRSC Management and decision has been taken to clampdown on such recalcitrant violators who must be subjected to the fullest sanctions provided by law to serve as deterrence for others.”

The Corps Public Education Officer further noted “that records of road traffic crashes across the country as collated by the Corps since the beginning of the year indicated sadly, that over 50 per cent of such crashes were attributed to speed violations,” adding that “the Corps Marshal is personally bitter over the unfortunate development and has accordingly directed that special operations aimed at detecting the defaulters and imposing appropriate sanctions to them be intensified immediately nationwide by Commanding Officers.”

Source: Legit.ng News