Hector Bellerin is currently Arsenal's longest-serving player having spent 10 years at the Emirates

The Gunners are believed to be open to selling the defender and would demand a fee of £15 million

Inter Milan are eyeing the Spaniard as a replacement for Achraf Hakimi who moved to PSG

Inter Milan chief Beppe Marotta has confirmed the Italian club are looking to sign Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin this summer.

Bellerin, who has spent 10 years at the Emirates, has been tipped to leave the Gunners ahead of the new season.

According to SunSport, Inter are the leading candidates to sign the 26-year-old to replace Achraf Hakimi who recently joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Hector Bellerin looking to quit Arsenal. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

And Marotta has now confirmed the Italian champions have set their sights on Bellerin. He said:

“Bellerin is a player we are following, but I can’t say any more.

Marotta further revealed Inter are keeping tabs on Man United left-back Alex Telles who only moved to Old Trafford last summer. He added:

“Telles? I can’t exclude this possibility but we’re making plans and we’ll see."

Telles has found game time hard to come by at United, with the ex-Inter star now playing second fiddle to Luke Shaw.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are expected to demand a fee in the region of £15million for Bellerin, who is currently their longest-serving player.

Bellerin ready to leave Emirates

He has been unsettled at Arsenal since the start of last season where he was heavily linked with a move to PSG.

PSG’s interest in Bellerin was effectively ended after the French giants signed Achraf Hakimi from Inter.

Under Mikel Arteta last season, Bellerin did not play as many matches as he would have hoped for, with his contract running out in 2023.

