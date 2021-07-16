Wilson Macharia will be N23 million richer after a Kenyan High Court ordered Safaricom to make the payment as fine for a job process

Macharia sued Safaricom for discrimination and violating his rights during a job process that had other persons with disabilities

The telecommunications company offered Macharia a job offer but it later claimed the employment was an error on the part of Safaricom

A Kenyan High Court has awarded N23 million (Ksh56million) to a blind man, named Wilson Macharia, over a job opportunity he lost at a telecommunications company, Safaricom.

Macharia had applied for a Customer Care Executive job in 2016. He went through the interview process and received an employment offer in July 2017, but it was later withdrew.

Why Safaricom didn't employ Macharia

Safaricom claimed that the employment letter sent to Macharia was a mistake, and this led to the applicant instituting a lawsuit against the telecoms company.

The firm claimed that the job seeker wasn't suited for the position as he doesn't have the specialised software experience needed to enable visually impaired persons to work.

Playing down the violation of Macharia's rights, Safaricom said 11 other persons living with disabilities were employed for same role as they have the ability to work.

Why Macharia was awarded N23 million

He claimed his disability had been used against him, hence, why the offer was withdrawn - arguing that Safaricom stated that applications will be considered regardless of:

“race, colour, religion, gender, tribal origin, disability or age”.

Macharia sued Safaricom for discrimination and violation of his rights, but the company said it did no such thing while arguing its case in court.

However, the court ruled in Macharia's favour, stating that the company shouldn't have allowed him to go through the interview process when it realised the lack of experience.

Safaricom was told to pay Macharia N23 million for violating his rights and not treating him with dignity. The court, however, stated that the company wasn't discriminatory to Macharia as he failed to back his statement with instances.

