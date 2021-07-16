The burial proceedings for a Major-General of the Nigerian Army, who met his untimely death on Thursday, July 15, took place in Abuja

Hassan Ahmed, former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army was laid to rest at Lungi Barracks Cemetery, Abuja

The deceased was killed by some unknown gunmen along the Abuja-Lokoja road after his vehicle was attacked

Abuja - Tears rolled uncontrollably when the remains of Hassan Ahmed, a major-general of the Nigerian army was buried on Friday, July 16.

Daily Trust reports that the director at army headquarters who was killed by gunmen on Thursday night, July 15, was laid to rest at Lungi Barracks Cemetery, Abuja.

The late Major-General Hassan Ahmed has been laid to rest at Lungi Barracks Cemetery, Abuja. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

In another report by The Punch, the deceased was buried on Friday afternoon in accordance with Islamic rites.

According to army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, had already sent a delegation to condole with the victim’s family.

Gunmen murder Nigerian army general

Legit.ng recalls that Ahmed, was on Thursday, July 15, killed by a gang of gunmen along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

After murdering Ahmed, who was recently appointed in the force by the chief of army staff, the attacker also kidnapped his wife.

However, reporting the tragedy, the NA's spokesman in a statement debunked the version that Ahmed's wife was abducted.

Unknown gunmen kill 2 soldiers in Enugu

Before the tragic incident had befallen the Nigerian army. Two of its personnel lost their lives after they were attacked by some gunmen.

The two soldiers were reportedly killed in Adani in Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu state.

The attack has been confirmed by the Nigerian Army. The Army consequently blamed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Eastern Security Network for being behind the attack.

Nigerian Army denies releasing 1,009 ex-Boko Haram fighters in its custody

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has denied a trending media report that it has released over 1009 former Boko Haram fighters to the Borno state government.

The report making the rounds that the terrorists in the military's custody was described as false, aimed at denegrating the Nigerian army and demoralising the troops fighting the counter terrorism war.

This clarification was made by the army spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement on Thursday, July 15.

