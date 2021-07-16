The Nigerian Army got a very sad report of the death of a top general, in the late hours of Thursday, July 15

The deceased, Major-General Hassan Ahmed, was killed by some unknown gunmen along the Abuja-Lokoja road

Reports claim that Major-General Ahmed's vehicle was attacked after which his wife was kidnapped

Abuja - Major-General Hassan Ahmed, a director at the Nigerian Army Headquarters in Abuja, was on Thursday, July 15, killed by a gang of gunmen along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

After murdering Ahmed, who was recently appointed a director in the force by Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, the attacker also kidnapped his wife, Daily Nigerian reports.

A source who spoke with Punch claimed that during the attack, the criminals abducted Ahmed's wife after the driver pretended to be dead, a smart move that saved his life.

The NA reported that late Major-General Ahmed will be buried on Friday, July 16 (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

Source: Facebook

Reporting the tragedy, the NA's spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement said:

“With a heavy heart, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army regret to announce the passing on of Maj Gen Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army.

“The sad incident occurred when the senior officer’s vehicle was attacked by gunmen while transiting along Lokoja-Abuja road yesterday 15 July 2021.

“The remains of the deceased senior officer will be accorded a befitting burial at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery on Friday, 16 July 2021 by 10.00 am.”

Unknown gunmen kill 2 soldiers in Enugu

Before this, a sad incident had befallen the Nigerian Army. This time, two of its personnel lost their lives after they were attacked by some gunmen.

The two soldiers were reportedly killed in Adani in Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu state.

They were attacked and killed at the military checkpoint along Nsukka-Adani-Anambra Federal Highway.

The attack has been confirmed by the Nigerian Army. The Army consequently blamed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Eastern Security Network for being behind the attack.

