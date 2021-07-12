In order to get N32.87 billion from Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Innoson Vehicles has demanded that the company stop its restructuring

Innoson asked the Federal High Court to intervene in the pending debt allegedly owed by the financial institution since 2014

The amount rose to N32.87 billion due to interest accrued over the years, although Guaranty Trust denied the claim that it is indebted to anyone

The Federal High Court in Lagos has been asked by Innoson Nigeria Limited to stop the restructuring of Guaranty Trust Bank to Guaranty Trust Holding Company over debt.

According to Cornel Osigwe, Head of Corporate Communications for Innoson, GTBank is indebted to the carmaker to the tune of N32,875,204,984.38.

Osigwe stated that a request has been made to the court to set aside a June 16 judgement that permitted the financial institution to proceed with its restructuring.

GTBank, led by Segun Agbaje, has already restructured into a Holding Company, but Innoson want the process stopped to ensure GTBank, as an entity, fulfills the judgment debt of suit no FHC/L/Cs/603/2006 and FHC/Cs/139/2012 respectively.

What happened between GTBank and Innoson

The long run battle between GTBank (now GTCO) and Innoson is based on alleged illegal charges on the automaker's account by the Segun Agbaje-led company.

In 2018, it was reported that the Supreme Court ordered GTBank to pay N14 billion reportedly deducted from Innoson Nigeria Limited's account.

The amount reported must be paid pending the determination of the court case between them, which rose from a 2014 order by Enugu Court of Appeal, which directed the bank to deposit N5.9 billion in interest yeiding account.

As the court case prolonged, the amount increased due to interest rate. The capital is now above N32.87 billion.

Note that in 2018, GTBank denied any knowledge of a court order which directed it paid N14 billion into any account.

