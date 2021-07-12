David Boreanaz’s biography: age, height, net worth, wife, shows
David Boreanaz is an American actor, television producer, and director best known for his roles as Angel and Seeley Booth in the television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bones, respectively.
Boreanaz struggled to find work after relocating to Los Angeles. He's had his ups and downs, but his efforts eventually paid off, and he's appeared in a number of films and television shows.
Profile summary
- Full name: David Paul Boreanaz
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 16th May 1969
- David Boreanaz's age: 52 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Buffalo, New York, USA
- Current residence: Hidden Hills, California
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Catholic
- Height in feet: 6'1"
- Height in centimetres: 185
- Weight in pounds: 176
- Weight in kilograms: 80
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Brown
- Siblings: 2
- Father: Dave Roberts
- Mother: Patti Boreanaz
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Jaime Boreanaz
- Children: 2
- Son: Jaden Rayne
- Daughter: Bella Vita Bardot
- College: Ithaca College
- Occupation: Actor, television producer, director
- Net worth: $30 million
- Instagram account: @imdboreanaz
David Boreanaz's biography
The American actor was born in 1969 in Buffalo, New York, USA. He was born to Dave Roberts (also known as David Thomas Boreanaz or Dave Thomas) and Patti Boreanaz.
His father is of Italian descent; he is a retired American television host and weather forecaster, while his mother is a retired travel agent.
David was raised with his two siblings, Bo and Beth Boreanaz. Bo is a wardrobe stylist working on the set of the Ally McBeal show, while Beth works as a Middle School History and Maths teacher.
How old is David Boreanaz?
The talented actor is 52 years old as of 2021, and he celebrates his birthday every year on 16th May.
Education
David Boreanaz from Seal Team went to Rosemont School of the Holy Child, as well as Malvern Preparatory School. After that, he joined Ithaca College, where he graduated in 1991 with a bachelors degree in cinema and photography.
Acting career
After struggling to get his acting career started, as many young actors in Hollywood do, Boreanaz eventually got his foot in the door. As a background extra in the 1993 film Aspen Extreme, he played the role of a fan waving at skiers. He also prepared props for Best of the Best II, which was also released in 1993.
The same year he starred in a single episode on the American hit sitcom, Married... with Children. He played Kelly Bundy's boyfriend. He has since appeared in many films and TV series. Most fans recognise him as Angel from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the later spin-off show Angel.
David Boreanaz's movies and TV shows
Below is the list of his acting credits.
Films
- 1993: Aspen Extreme as Spectator
- 1993: Best of the Best II as Parking Valet
- 1996: The Macabre Pair of Shorts as Dinner
- 2001: Valentine as Adam Carr
- 2002: I'm with Lucy as Luke
- 2005: The Crow: Wicked Prayer as Satan, Luc Crash, Death
- 2006: These Girls as Keith Clark
- 2006: Mr. Fix It as Lance Valenteen
- 2006: The Hard Easy as Roger Hargitay
- 2007: Suffering Man's Charity as Sebastian St. Germain
- 2008: Justice League: The New Frontier as Hal Jordan/Green Lantern
- 2009: The Mighty Macs as Ed Rush
- 2013: Officer Down as Det. Les Scanlon
David Boreanaz's shows
- 1993: Married... with Children as Frank
- 1997–2003: Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Angel
- 1999–2004: Angel as Angel
- 2002: Baby Blues as Johnny
- 2005–2017: Bones as Seeley Booth
- 2010: Family Guy as himself (Aurora Boreanaz)
- 2012: American Dad! as himself
- 2013: Full Circle as Jace Cooper
- 2015: Sleepy Hollow as Seeley Booth
- 2017–2021: Seal Team as Jason Hayes
Is David Boreanaz leaving Seal Team?
There has been no official announcement surrounding Boreanaz's exit from the show. However, it is his co-star Jessica Paré who announced that she was leaving the show.
Who is David Boreanaz married to now?
David Boreanaz from Buffy the Vampire Slayer is married to actress and model Jaime Bergman. The couple has two children: Jaden Rayne, born on 1st 2002, and a girl named Bella Vita Bardot, born on 31st 2009.
In January 1999, David Boreanaz's wife was named Playmate of the Month by Playboy magazine. Beverly Hills, 90210, and Bones are just a few of the shows in which she has appeared.
Previously, David was married to Ingrid Quinn, a social worker.
How tall is David Boreanaz?
David Boreanaz's height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm), and he weighs 176 lbs (80 kg). Actor David Boreanaz has brown hair and brown eyes.
How many tattoos does the actor have?
Unlike his character Angel, who has a large Lion of Saint Mark tattoo under his right shoulder blade, the actor only has two small markings. David Boreanaz's tattoos are two Kanji symbols on his wrists that mean Destiny and Soul. His wife has a matching set.
What is the net worth of David Boreanaz?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, David Boreanaz's net worth is $30 million. His wealth is a result of his successful acting career over the years.
Where does David Boreanaz live?
David Boreanaz's family currently lives in a single-story home in Hidden Hills, California.
What happened to David Boreanaz?
In 2011, actress Kristina Hagan filed a lawsuit against David, alleging sexual harassment. She accused him of hitting her while working on the show (Bones) as an extra, sending her unsolicited photos and forcing himself on her.
When the actor was questioned about the incident, he claimed that the whole thing was absurd. After that, however, the issue was resolved.
David Boreanaz is a gifted and creative actor. Despite the challenges he went through, he has made a name for himself in the film industry. Several of his characters have cemented their places in the public conscience.
