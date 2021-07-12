David Boreanaz’s biography: age, height, net worth, wife, shows

David Boreanaz is an American actor, television producer, and director best known for his roles as Angel and Seeley Booth in the television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bones, respectively.

Boreanaz struggled to find work after relocating to Los Angeles. He's had his ups and downs, but his efforts eventually paid off, and he's appeared in a number of films and television shows.

David Boreanaz's biography

The American actor was born in 1969 in Buffalo, New York, USA. He was born to Dave Roberts (also known as David Thomas Boreanaz or Dave Thomas) and Patti Boreanaz.

His father is of Italian descent; he is a retired American television host and weather forecaster, while his mother is a retired travel agent.

David was raised with his two siblings, Bo and Beth Boreanaz. Bo is a wardrobe stylist working on the set of the Ally McBeal show, while Beth works as a Middle School History and Maths teacher.

How old is David Boreanaz?

The talented actor is 52 years old as of 2021, and he celebrates his birthday every year on 16th May.

Education

David Boreanaz from Seal Team went to Rosemont School of the Holy Child, as well as Malvern Preparatory School. After that, he joined Ithaca College, where he graduated in 1991 with a bachelors degree in cinema and photography.

Acting career

After struggling to get his acting career started, as many young actors in Hollywood do, Boreanaz eventually got his foot in the door. As a background extra in the 1993 film Aspen Extreme, he played the role of a fan waving at skiers. He also prepared props for Best of the Best II, which was also released in 1993.

The same year he starred in a single episode on the American hit sitcom, Married... with Children. He played Kelly Bundy's boyfriend. He has since appeared in many films and TV series. Most fans recognise him as Angel from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the later spin-off show Angel.

David Boreanaz's movies and TV shows

Below is the list of his acting credits.

Films

1993: Aspen Extreme as Spectator

as Spectator 1993: Best of the Best II as Parking Valet

as Parking Valet 1996: The Macabre Pair of Shorts as Dinner

as Dinner 2001: Valentine as Adam Carr

as Adam Carr 2002: I'm with Lucy as Luke

as Luke 2005: The Crow: Wicked Prayer as Satan, Luc Crash, Death

as Satan, Luc Crash, Death 2006: These Girls as Keith Clark

as Keith Clark 2006: Mr. Fix It as Lance Valenteen

as Lance Valenteen 2006: The Hard Easy as Roger Hargitay

as Roger Hargitay 2007: Suffering Man's Charity as Sebastian St. Germain

as Sebastian St. Germain 2008: Justice League: The New Frontier as Hal Jordan/Green Lantern

as Hal Jordan/Green Lantern 2009: The Mighty Macs as Ed Rush

as Ed Rush 2013: Officer Down as Det. Les Scanlon

David Boreanaz's shows

1993: Married... with Children as Frank

as Frank 1997–2003: Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Angel

as Angel 1999–2004: Angel as Angel

as Angel 2002: B aby Blues as Johnny

as Johnny 2005–2017: Bones as Seeley Booth

as Seeley Booth 2010: Family Guy as himself (Aurora Boreanaz)

as himself (Aurora Boreanaz) 2012: American Dad! as himself

as himself 2013: Full Circle as Jace Cooper

as Jace Cooper 2015: Sleepy Hollow as Seeley Booth

as Seeley Booth 2017–2021: Seal Team as Jason Hayes

Is David Boreanaz leaving Seal Team?

There has been no official announcement surrounding Boreanaz's exit from the show. However, it is his co-star Jessica Paré who announced that she was leaving the show.

Who is David Boreanaz married to now?

David and Jaime Bergman attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

David Boreanaz from Buffy the Vampire Slayer is married to actress and model Jaime Bergman. The couple has two children: Jaden Rayne, born on 1st 2002, and a girl named Bella Vita Bardot, born on 31st 2009.

In January 1999, David Boreanaz's wife was named Playmate of the Month by Playboy magazine. Beverly Hills, 90210, and Bones are just a few of the shows in which she has appeared.

Previously, David was married to Ingrid Quinn, a social worker.

How tall is David Boreanaz?

David Boreanaz's height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm), and he weighs 176 lbs (80 kg). Actor David Boreanaz has brown hair and brown eyes.

How many tattoos does the actor have?

Unlike his character Angel, who has a large Lion of Saint Mark tattoo under his right shoulder blade, the actor only has two small markings. David Boreanaz's tattoos are two Kanji symbols on his wrists that mean Destiny and Soul. His wife has a matching set.

What is the net worth of David Boreanaz?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, David Boreanaz's net worth is $30 million. His wealth is a result of his successful acting career over the years.

Where does David Boreanaz live?

David Boreanaz's family currently lives in a single-story home in Hidden Hills, California.

What happened to David Boreanaz?

In 2011, actress Kristina Hagan filed a lawsuit against David, alleging sexual harassment. She accused him of hitting her while working on the show (Bones) as an extra, sending her unsolicited photos and forcing himself on her.

When the actor was questioned about the incident, he claimed that the whole thing was absurd. After that, however, the issue was resolved.

David Boreanaz is a gifted and creative actor. Despite the challenges he went through, he has made a name for himself in the film industry. Several of his characters have cemented their places in the public conscience.

