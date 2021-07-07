Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has revealed that the Army has killed many bandits in the northern part of the country

According to the Army boss, the criminals have sent to heaven to answer for their crimes against the people

Meanwhile, on behalf of the military personnel, he pledged the loyalty of the Nigeria Army to the country

In what will gladden the hearts of many Nigerians, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, declared that the military has killed many bandits in the country.

The chief of Army staff said the bandits have been sent to God to answer for their crimes, Daily Trust reports.

Yahaya disclosed this on Wednesday, July 7, shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari decorated him with the rank of Lieutenant-General.

The Army boss who fielded questions from journalists said that the Army has started dealing with criminals troubling the country, Punch Newspaper added.

He said:

“Many of them have been sent to God to answer for their crimes, and we will continue to do that.”

Going further, he appreciated Buhari and promised that the army will do its best to arrest the current security challenges in the country.

He added:

“I want to pledge my unalloyed loyalty, on behalf of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army. We would also continue to do our very best to arrest the current insecurity, which includes insurgency and other violent crimes.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported bandits killed two military personnel during an attack on Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna on Monday, July 5.

The two personnel, Private Salisu Rabiu of the Nigerian Army and Ordinary Seaman Bilal Mohammed, from the Nigerian Navy, lost their lives while battling the Bandits who attacked the school and kidnapped an unspecified number of students.

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has condoled with the families of deceased military men. El-Rufai described the military men as heroes who lost their lives while defending the students of Bethel Baptist High School.

