Thiago Alcantara nursed the ambition of playing at Manchester United at some point in his career

Veteran defender Ferdinand revealed the Spanish football star asked about joining the Red Devils before his move to Bayern

The midfielder has now found his way to the Premier League playing for Liverpool after moving to Anfield last summer

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Thiago Alcantara enquired about joining the Red Devils after leaving Barcelona in 2013.

The 42-year-old said the Spaniard called him to ask if he could arrange his move to Old Trafford but unfortunately, the Premier League had concluded their plans to sign new players.

Ferdinand admitted that he played against the midfielder during one of their preseason tours in the United States but never had any interaction until he ringed him on his phone.

Thiago Alcantara and David De Gea chit-chatting during one of Spain's training sessions at the ongoing Euro 2020. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

The retired centre-back said while previewing Spain's Euro 2020 semifinal meeting with Italy on Tuesday, July 6. Ferdinand told Vibe with FIVE and was reported by Daily Star

Rio Ferdinand opens up on his conversation with Thiago

"Before Thiago left Barcelona, he called me. We played against Barcelona in the States on tour, and he was unreal. He was playing as the 10, and he scored a worldie.

"So we knew about him anyway, and a few years later, (David) Moyes was manager. I don't speak to Thiago, I don't know him, but David de Gea gave him my number.

"He rang me, and he said: 'Rio, I would love to come to Man Utd. Is there anybody I can speak to or that you can speak to for me just to see the interest?' So I spoke to the people at the club, Moyes and (Ed) Woodward. I mentioned it."

Thiago however moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2020 after inspiring Bayern to six trophies the previous season.

