The ranks of Boko Haram and ISWAP were depleted by Nigerian soldiers in Borno on Sunday, July 4

Gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai fought the insurgents to a standstill and recovered a lot of sophisticated weapons from them

Moreover, the soldiers intercepted truckloads of petrol and other lubricants which were to be supplied to the terrorists in the state

Borno - Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded a massive victory over Boko Haram insurgents during a heavy gun battle along the Ngoshe-Ashigashiya road in Borno.

A statement by the NA's spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu on Monday, July 5, revealed that the soldiers engaged the terrorists in the Daushe area of the state on Sunday, July 4.

Onyema added that about five armed Boko Haram members were killed by the troops while others fled into the Mandara Mountains with several gunshot wounds.

The NA said the gun duel took place along the Ngoshe-Ashigashiya road in Borno (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

Also, it was made public that terrorists were intercepted along the Auno-Jakana axis with trucks laden with Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricant (POL).

Onyema disclosed that "Vigilant troops deployed at Garin Kuturu check point swiftly engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle forcing them to flee abandoning the truck and the products."

Moreover, the soldiers were reported to have recovered the following after the gun duel: one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 13 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm (Special), a bandolier of 44 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO), and a bag containing 52 rounds of 7.62mm (Special).

Nigerian Troops Neutralise Boko Haram Insurgents in Borno

Meanwhile, troops on Monday, June 28, recorded a massive victory over Boko Haram insurgents who tried to launch an attack on the Forward Operation Base at Bula Yobe in Borno.

A press statement released by Nwachukwu revealed that the soldiers were assisted by personnel of the Air Component.

Nwachukwu noted that the soldiers were able to sustain the firefight and successfully killed about 12 of the terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

The troops also recovered one gun truck, one self-propelled Gun-9, one Dushika Gun and one mounted QJC Machine Gun. Other items captured are one Light Machine Gun and five AK 47 rifles.

However, the gun battle led to the death of two soldiers while others who were wounded have been rushed to a medical facility for medical attention.

