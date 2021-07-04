Lionel Messi is chasing down another of Pele's goalscoring record following his performance against Ecuador in the Copa America

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was on target and provided two assists as Argentine qualified into the Copa America semi finals

The 34-year-old who broke Pele's record at club level is just one goal shy of the Brazilian icon's South American feat of goals

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi is a goal away from coming level with Pele's South America's record of 77 goals for scored for Brazil, AU Sports.

The Argentine captain netted his 76th goal as Albiceleste beat Ecuador 3-0 to qualify for the Copa America semi finals.

The 34-year-old had earlier in the year broken Pele's record of being the highest goalscorer for a single club with 634 goals.

Lionel Messi is getting closer to Pele's all-time South America goalscoring record. Photo by Alexandre Schneider

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Messi who is yet to win a silverware for his native home at senior level was brilliant on the night as he assisted two goal and scored one.

Rodrigo de Paul benefitted a pass from the six-time Ballon d'Or winner as he blasted home from close range.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez grabbed the second as Messi unselfishly let the ball slide into his path to fire home and made it 2-0

The tale of the take was the third goal scored by Messi as his free-kick was drilled into the left hand corner of the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

Argentina will face Colombia in the semis who knocked Uruguay out on penalties with David Ospina saving two spot-kicks.

In the other semi final, hosts Brazil will entertain Peru in a repeat of the last Copa America final where the Samba Boys defeated their opponents to lift the trophy.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi has been given the all-clear to return his boyhood club Newells' Old Boys hours after his contract with Barcelona expired, Goal.

The 34-year-old became a free agent for the first time in his career since signing his first professional contract for the Catalonia-based club.

And the Argentine outfit based in Rosario which Messi played for during his early years have thrown the door wide open with a post on social media.

Source: Legit.ng