Lionel Messi has been sent a message from his hometown club Newells' Old Boys that he is free to join since becoming a free agent

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to reach an agreement with Barcelona until the end of his contract on June 30

The 34-year-old has won many trophies with La Blaugrana including La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Champions League

Lionel Messi has been given the all-clear to return his boyhood club Newells' Old Boys hours after his contract with Barcelona expired, Goal.

The 34-year-old became a free agent for the first time in his career since signing his first professional contract for the Catalonia-based club.

And the Argentine outfit based in Rosario which Messi played for during his early years have thrown the door wide open with a post on social media.

Lionel Messi's boyhood club Newells' Old Boys urge him to return after his deal with Barcelona expired. Photo by David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

"Hi Leo, are you there?

"In Argentina just now is July 1. (He who does not risk does not win)"

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to comment on the issue while on international duty with Argentine at Copa America.

However, it is understood that an agreement between and Barcelona was not reached before the end of his contract.

Messi is the highest goalscorer in La Liga and recently beat Pele's record as the player with the most goals for a single club.

The Rosario-born forward won ten La Liga titles as well as four Champions League trophies and seven Copa del Reys.

European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are the only two clubs interested in signing Messi despite his huge wage demands.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi has finally become a free agent something Barcelona have been avoiding for the past two seasons, BBC reports.

Despite electing President Joan Laporta in January, who promised to keep the Argentine at the Camp Nou for the rest of his career, nothing seems to have happened.

However, an agreement is yet to be reached with then 34-year-old as his yearly income reportedly one of the major setbacks in signing a new deal.

