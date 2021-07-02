The national woman leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stella Okotete, has declared that young females would play a vital role in the 2023 general election

Okotete noted that the population of women constitutes about 50% of people in the country as she added that the APC needs them to be victorious at the poll

According to her, lobby was already ongoing towards ensuring women occupy a minimum of 13 positions in the party's ward, local government, and state levels

FCT, Abuja - The national woman leader/representative in the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stella Okotete, has explained what would determine the outcome of the 2023 general election.

Speaking at the formal launch of the Progressive Young Women Forum in Abuja and attended by Legit.ng, Okotete said that women's votes would be a key determiner of candidates elected as state/federal legislators, governors and the president in 2023.

The APC national woman leader, Stella Okotete has said that women would determine the 2023 election. Photo credit: APC.

The Progressive Young Women Forum is supported by the International Republican Institute (IRI).

She said young females form a bulk of registered voters in the country, adding that it would define and determine who governs states and the country as a whole.

Okotete said:

"Roughly 50% of the Nigerian populations are women. Imagine if we have 43% committed as progressive women, will anybody be a president without us?"

She called on women to cooperate and forge a united front to ensure more females occupy more elective positions in the party and government.

Okotete noted:

“As we go into heightened electioneering in 2022, women are in the best position to change Nigeria, to achieve this women need a united front. We need to continue to support women to win elections.

“The coming APC congresses provide one of the best opportunities that women in this room have to properly position themselves in party administration. So if you do not have your membership card, quickly go and get it.

"If women occupy party positions at for example the local government, you are not only there for yourself but also sitting on the table on behalf of other women to determine who gets elective positions in your constituency and the entire state."

Okotete maintained that APC women were no longer contented with the single position of the office of woman leader which is customarily allocated to them.

The APC leader also noted that there was a need to groom more young women who would fill the leadership vacuum available by imbibing leadership qualities in them so that they can take over from older ones.

She advised the young women to make sure the purpose of their playing politics should be to impact the lives of the people and not to make money.

The party chieftain stated:

"Politics should be all about touching lives and not to make money. We have very few women sitting on the table. We need to wake ourselves up, particularly, the young generation. We need to have a platform. We need to have a unity vehicle that will change the narrative for more women representation and visibility in public service and government.

"Young Progressives Women Forum is created to develop the leadership quality that is needed for young women to take their place on the decision table and to develop the political power of young women in Nigeria."

