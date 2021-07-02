Big Brother Naija Lockdown stars, Prince and Neo's friendship was put on the spot on the recent episode of the reunion show

Prince called out Neo for saying he lied about his father, during a diary session with Big Brother back in the house

According to Prince, Neo's words hurt him and he felt betrayed as he had taken Neo like a brother

Prince Nelson Enwerem held no words back as he slammed Neo on the recently-aired episode of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion show.

In the episode, he talked about how he took Neo as a brother but later realised he wasn't even a friend to him.

Prince accused Neo of talking behind her back. Photo credit: @princenelsonenwerem, @neo_akpofure

Prince felt betrayed by Neo

According to Prince, Neo didn't have a lot of people's back in the house and after he was evicted, he got to find out the things Neo said about him.

The one which appeared to hurt Prince the most was when Neo insinuated to Big Brother that he was lying about his father.

Prince revealed that even though Neo tried to apologise to him after the show, he wasn't having it as he no longer cared about him.

When Ebuka asked why he was reluctant to forgive him, Prince responded:

"He was conscious when he made those decisions so he should live with it."

Watch the clip below:

While Neo tried to save face by explaining his side of the story, Prince was not having it and went ahead to call him a liar.

Watch this clip below:

Lucy and Nengi's fight

BBNaija host Ebuka recently recalled one of the fights in the Lockdown season and got Lucy to talk about her side of the story.

The drama started when Nengi approached Lucy and accused her of talking about her. According to Lucy, she was soliloquizing. Both women hurled abusive words at each other.

Lucy also was heard telling Nengi to go and play with the boys.

According to Lucy, telling Nengi to go and play with the boys does not mean she flirts with them.

