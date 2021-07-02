Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the most followed celebrity on Instagram with over 300 million followers

This has now translated to cash as the Juventus superstar has emerged as the highest earner on the platform

The 36-year-old makes as much as $1.6m per sponsored post - that's double of what he used to make in 2019

Meanwhile, the top 10 influencers in the world are dominated by women including Selena Gomez, Arianna Grande, Beyonce, and Kylie Jenner

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has risen to the summit of the Instagram rich list as he is estimated to be the highest earner of a sponsored post.

The Portuguese footballer, according to a report on The Guardian, is able to command as much as $1.6 million to endorse a product on social media.

As of July 2, Ronaldo is the king of influencers on social media in a coveted list that features the likes of actor Dwayne Johnson, and pop singer Arianna Grande.

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially the most influential personality on Instagram.Photo by Fran Santiago.

This is actually the first time Cristiano has shot to the top of the pile, which is typically dominated by celebrities in the United States across different fields including music and film.

According to BBC Sport quoting social media marketing firm Hopper HQ, Ronaldo, who has 308 million followers on Instagram (the most of any human on earth), topped The Rock off top spot.

The Rock, a former wrestler-turned film star, can rake in an estimated $1.52m for a sponsored post while Arianna Grande comes in third with an estimated $1.51m per Instagram post.

Lionel Messi is the only other athlete in the top 10 influencers in the world, with the Barcelona star estimated to command $1.1m for a sponsored post.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a brand

The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the Instagram rich list is quite impressive for a number of reasons.

He was estimated to be charging KSh 95 million ($889,000) for a sponsored post in 2019 and those figures have nearly doubled, less than two years later.

Ronaldo also leapfrogged Kylie Jenner, one of the most influential personalities in the modern era which is quite impressive in itself.

At the moment, the Juventus superstar is estimated to be making at least KSh 4.3 billion annually from Instagram posts, which is more than his annual wages as a Juventus player.

Six of the top 10 highest earners on Instagram are ladies with Beyonce, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Arianna Grande dominating.

Hopper HQ, which runs social media accounts on behalf of companies and individuals, first published a well-researched Instagram rich list in 2017.

The firm, which is based in the UK, takes into account several factors which constitute a top influencer including average engagement, frequency of posts, and other industry variables.

