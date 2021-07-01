There are reasons to suspect that insurgents terrorising Nigerians get their arms from the southwest region

Nigerian soldiers on Thursday, July arrested an ISWAP terrorist who was planning to acquire ammunition in Lagos

The suspect, Ibrahim Musa, was said to have been nabbed by troops attached to Operation AWATSE

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

An illegal arms dealer suspected to be working for the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) was arrested in Ogun state on Thursday, July 1.

The insurgent, according to the acting director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, was on his way to Lagos to acquire arms for his gang in Maiduguri, the Borno capital, The Nation reports.

Onyeuko, in his press briefing on Thursday, revealed that the soldiers acted with intelligence reports to trail and arrest the suspect, Ibrahim Musa.

The DHQ said the troops worked with intelligence to arrest the ISWAP terrorist (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

Source: UGC

Part of his statement regarding the arrest read:

“Troops of Operation AWATSE carried out standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the Zone including Majidun area, during which one Mr Ibrahim Musa, an ISWAP member was arrested at No 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun state.

"Intelligence report revealed that Ibrahim was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri."

Army Releases Photo as Troops Kill Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Monday, June 28, recorded a massive victory over Boko Haram insurgents who tried to launch an attack on the Forward Operation Base at Bula Yobe in Borno.

A press statement released by NA's spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, revealed that the soldiers were assisted by personnel of the Air Component.

Nwachukwu noted that the soldiers were able to sustain the firefight and successfully killed about 12 of the terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The troops also recovered one gun truck, one self-propelled Gun-9, one Dushika Gun and one mounted QJC Machine Gun. Other items captured are one Light Machine Gun and five AK 47 rifles. However, the gun battle led to the death of two soldiers while others who were wounded have been rushed to a medical facility for medical attention.

Part of the statement read:

"The general area within FOB Bula Yobe is cool and calm under the control of troops of the battalion. Further exploitation by resilient troops is ongoing."

Source: Legit