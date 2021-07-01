Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim will pay for the reconstruction of the metro line overpass built by his company

Slim agreed to fund the repairs and finish the work within 12 months

The subway line had been lauded as one of the most expensive and ambitious public works projects in Mexican history when it was inaugurated in October 2012

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced that billionaire Carlos Slim will pay for all the costs needed to rebuild Mexico City's subway overpass-stretch, which left 26 dead after it collapsed last month.

Collapsed Mexico City's subway overpass-stretch. Photo: The StraitsTimes

Obrador said they had a meeting with Slim in which the billionaire agreed that his construction firm "will pay for everything" needed for the reconstruction.

He said:

"He will take care of the reconstruction of the entire subway line, making sure that it gets done with all the necessary safety measures at no cost to the Mexican people and without support government for a budget."

The fallen subway line is said to be one of the most expensive and ambitious public works projects in Mexican history.

The billionaire, however, declined to comment on the issue, but the President assured reporters that Slim had agreed to fund the repairs and finish the work in one year.

