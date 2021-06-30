The wealth of Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, dwindled on Tuesday after N534.95 billion was wiped out of his fortune

Facebook market capitalisation also fell to $997.77 billion after the social media firm's valuation hit one trillion-dollar mark on Tuesday

Zuckerberg and Facebook both suffered losses following gains that was attracted by a court victory which ruled in favour of the founder

Mark Zuckerberg's wealth dwindles after the value of Facebook hit $1 trillion on Tuesday. The billionaire's fortune dropped by 1.04% at the end of business period.

Over N534.95 billion was wiped off his wealth which Forbes' billionaire tracker estimated to be $126.7 billion. The decline comes as Facebook's share value depreciated by 1.05%.

Depreciation of Facebook's stock value cost Zuckerberg the money

The stock price had opened at $356.27, and sold as low as $349.05, and as high as $356.74, before settling at $351.89 per share, lower than the previous day closing of $355.64.

This crashed the one trillion-dollar market value of Facebook to $997.77 billion at the end of trading. Despite the fall, the social media firm remains the fifth American firm to hit $1 trillion.

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet have all achieved this milestone, and one thing they have in common is that they are all tech-focused companies.

Facebook's market valuation had made it to the one trillion-dollar mark after receiving a favourite judgement on the antitrust lawsuit that threatened to loosen Zuckerberg's grip on Instagram and WhatsApp.

