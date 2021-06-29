The introduction of an online portal for Nigerians to register as voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been met with a lot of mixed reactions.

Nigeria's voters registration exercise has been modernised with the introduction of an online portal. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Facebook

It would be recalled that a statement on the electoral body's official Facebook page indicated that the portal would go live on Monday, June 28, when the online registration is scheduled to start.

Responses from n online question by Legit.ng revealed how Nigerians feel about registration and if they are looking forward to getting their Permanent Voters' Card (PVC).

Most people on Facebook are looking forward to exercising their civic duties with the current situation of the country, others feel there is no point.

Here are some reactions from Nigerians:

INEC fixes dates for Ekiti, Osun gubernatorial elections

Earlier, INEC has announced dates for the conduct of the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

According to the electoral body, the election in Ekiti will hold on June 18, 2022, while that of Osun will hold on July 16, 2022.

INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday, June 16.

2023 elections to cost more

In a related report, the financial requirements for conducting the 2023 general elections would soon be known according to the electoral commission.

The sum of N234.5 billion was approved for the conduct of the 2019 general elections and there are strong indications that the 2023 elections would cost more.

This was disclosed by INEC’s national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education, Festus Okoye.

Anxiety as INEC set to make national ID compulsory for voters' registration

Meanwhile, INEC revealed that it is planning to make the National Identification Number (NIN) a prerequisite for the voters' registration exercise.

According to the electoral commission, this will help to tackle the problem of underage voting in some parts of the country.

One of the national commissioners at INEC whose name was not given made this disclosure, adding that the final decision would soon be reached and officially announced to the public.

